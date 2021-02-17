100 Ulster County residents to receive $500 per month for one year under new program

KINGSTON — Ulster County will give 100 county residents a universal basic monthly income of $500 apiece for one year under a pilot program intended to analyze the impact of a guaranteed income on individuals' lives and behaviors.

County Executive Pat Ryan announced the initiative in his State of the County address.

In the roughly 14-minute address, Ryan laid out a brief but bold vision of "resilience and renewal" for the upcoming year that he said will use "compassion, ingenuity, urgency, equity and economic justice" to guide the county from the "darkness and difficulties of the past year" to a future that is "better, stronger and more equitable."

Perhaps the boldest of the initiatives is the Basic Universal Income pilot program, which will provide a guaranteed $500 monthly income to 100 eligible county households from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022, for a total of $6,000 per recipient.

The initiative is a partnership among the county's Project Resilience, the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research, Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley, and Ulster Savings Bank. The money will come from Project Resilience and Community Foundations, and the bank will set up bank accounts and provide debit cards.