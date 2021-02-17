100 Ulster County residents to receive $500 per month for one year under new program

KINGSTON — Ulster County will give 100 county residents a universal basic monthly income of $500 apiece for one year under a pilot program intended to analyze the impact of a guaranteed income on individuals' lives and behaviors.
County Executive Pat Ryan announced the initiative in his State of the County address.
In the roughly 14-minute address, Ryan laid out a brief but bold vision of "resilience and renewal" for the upcoming year that he said will use "compassion, ingenuity, urgency, equity and economic justice" to guide the county from the "darkness and difficulties of the past year" to a future that is "better, stronger and more equitable."
Perhaps the boldest of the initiatives is the Basic Universal Income pilot program, which will provide a guaranteed $500 monthly income to 100 eligible county households from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022, for a total of $6,000 per recipient.
The initiative is a partnership among the county's Project Resilience, the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research, Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley, and Ulster Savings Bank. The money will come from Project Resilience and Community Foundations, and the bank will set up bank accounts and provide debit cards.
"One of my biggest takeaways from the challenges of this last year is that, ultimately, families know how best to meet their needs," Ryan said in his address. "We can continue to overdesign rigid, bureaucratic programs ... or we can trust and empower you to take care of your family."
Although there are a number of similar pilot programs in a handful of cities throughout the county, Ryan said Ulster County is one of the first counties, if not the first, to start such a program.
"We're really excited about this," Ryan said in a phone interview after his speech was streamed. "What we're really trying to understand is, is there a better way to get relief to people coming out of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic?"
Eligible participants must have an annual income of no more than $46,900 and will be selected via a lottery system run by the University of Pennsylvania. Chosen participants must agree to share information, including how they spend the money, with the university's Center for Guaranteed Income Research.
"I’m proud that, once again, Ulster County will lead the way — implementing bold, creative solutions, at no additional cost to our taxpayers, in a moment when so many are counting on us," Ryan said.