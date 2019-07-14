SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls High School music teacher Betsy Stambach-Fuller has beat out more than 3,000 other music teachers around the country to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2020 Music Educator Award from the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.
The quarterfinal field is the last 189 teachers from more than 3,300 nominations from across the country of teachers from kindergarten through college who have made a significant contribution to music education.
Stambach-Fuller said she was truly shocked when she heard the news because a busy spring season kept her attention elsewhere.
“My jaw literally dropped,” Stambach-Fuller said. “I had completely forgotten about it since March.”
The next cut will be made after judges evaluate each of the 189 quarterfinalist’s music education teaching philosophy, footage of here in a classroom setting and testimonials from administrators, students and parents.
She said her teaching philosophy is simple; empower students to learn while nurturing and developing their own talent.
The semifinalists will be announced at the end of September with 10 finalists and a grand finalist being selected before the awards show next year. Finalists will received grants to fund music projects for their students and the grand finalist will also receive an all-expense paid trip to the Grammy’s ceremony.
Administrative changes
Summer often comes with a reshuffling of school personnel and summer 2019 is no different.
Whitehall Central School District has appointed Kate DuBois as the district’s business manager after 11 years at Lake George Central School District and appointed a new elementary school principal, Judy Gould, who has been a longtime teacher and administrator in the district.
Lisa Meade has been appointed as the principal of Granville Junior-Senior High School after a stint as the Assistant Superintendent for Education and Accountability in Hudson Falls Central School District.
Also, Shelley Dupuis has left her position as the North Warren Elementary School principal for a role as the Hartford Junior-Senior High School principal, filling the role vacated by Brian George.
Teachers receive grants from Sonic
Hudson Falls Primary School teacher Katie Fiorillo and two Harrison Avenue Elemetary School teachers, Jenna Sawyer and Kristen Abrams, have received matching funds from Sonic to work on projects for the upcoming school year.
Fiorillo was awarded $118 for her project to give her students more nonfiction books and flexible seating options to write.
Sawyer received matching funds on three different projects she submitted which included purchasing the Cricut Maker program, a laminator and a more comfortable space for students to read and write.
Abrams also proposed multiple projects with the aim of giving her students summer activity books to maintain success levels over the break and give her students more school supplies to use throughout the school year.
Sawyer and Abrams five projects received a total of $937.
