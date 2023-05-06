LONDON — A local resident who was in London during the crowning of the first British king in over 70 years believes the world may be witnessing the beginning of the end of the monarchy's storied and epic history.

“The queen did a lot by her dedication to duty and her personal charisma in keeping everything in order and organized and in line. And now that she’s gone, there’s an intellectual reckoning the likes of which could only be comparable to the debates around the 2016 and 2020 election in the United States,” said Parker Taft, a South Glens Falls native, who is currently studying abroad at The London School of Economics.

A self-proclaimed “history nerd,” Taft graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 2020, and is now duel majoring in political science and economics at Siena College.

Taft said he arrived in London the day after the queen died and he was excited to be able to see the first coronation in 70 years.

“It’s definitely been interesting and as a historian and amateur political analyst, seeing how the country has changed, even within the span of the year, is fascinating,” he said.

In the days leading up to the coronation, Taft said there seemed to be a sense of “anxious anticipation” among the British people regarding the change in leadership and how the new king will be able to balance his duties with recent events surrounding the royal family.

“It’s full of history and it’s impressive and awe-inspiring, but also there’s a certain sense of haste and of urgency and of concern like if they don’t hurry-up and get it done with, something bad’s going to happen,” he said. “As well as the optics of putting on such an expensive event at the same time as there’s a huge cost-of-living crisis across the country with thousands of people relying on government payments to just make ends meet. Thousands more going hungry, students being unable to afford tuition and housing, it’s really an interesting and complex time in U.K. history.”

For the most part, Taft said the pomp and circumstance leading up to the Saturday event had been rather lackluster, with most Brits more looking forward to having the day off on Monday than the crowning of a new king.

“The formal part of the coronation is mostly of interest to historians, the ‘old folks,’ as they say, and the tourists,” he said. “Whereas the average Joe on the street, most of them are more happy looking to the bank holiday. They get Monday off.”

However, on the day of the celebration, Taft said the spectacle and the grandeur of a royal coronation energized the air.

“I think it went better than expected. There was certainly an air of excitement,” he said. “It was certainly interesting and awe-inspiring to be there at such a historic time.”

As an American, Taft said getting a front-row seat to the “uniquely British” event was, quite literally a once-in-a lifetime opportunity.

“It’s something that happens, oftentimes once within a person’s lifetime, and at its most frequent at 20-30 year intervals. Whereas an inauguration or the creation of a new prime minister or president is a relatively common political event,” he said. “I think that’s why so many Americans are interested in it and are fascinated by it. Because it is something that is out of the ordinary for us, but it comes from a country that we share so many common cultural, linguistic, economic and political ties with.”

A tie with our collective historical past

Taft said America holds a proud distinction of being one of the only powerful nations never to have been ruled by a king or queen.

Historically speaking, the crowning of a new monarch would usually follow some bloody conflict, or civil upheaval. The notion of a peaceful transfer of power, not just from one generation to the next, but at the whim of the people, is a relatively novel approach to governing. However, it’s all Americans have ever known.

According to Taft, the crowning of a king speaks to a collective realization of our past as a people and reunites us with a part of ourselves we moved away from, nearly 250 years ago.

“It gives us a sense of a deeper, richer past for our common heritage than what we would normally experience within the 200-odd years of American history,” he said. “We don’t have those deep and ancient roots. We don’t have that idea of hierarchy and divine right and established, noble families dedicated to the service of their country.”

Of course, the United States famously put the idea of a monarchy firmly in its rear-view mirror and has hardly looked back, but Taft said the fact that such a prevalent political dynasty still exists today, and one with which we share such close ties with, allows us to appreciate what a positive impact a monarchal structure can have.

“We look to the U.K. as sort of an example of what we would like,” Taft said. “A sort of a unifying figure, a group of people dedicated to the service of the country and the state, and that is sort of above the partisan politics that sort of wracks us today.”

Few political figures embodied that sense of indomitable duty more so than King Charles’ mother, Elizabeth II. Her time as queen spanned some very tumultuous and difficult decades. Through it all, however, people in the U.K. and even the world could look to the queen as a stable and by extension, a comforting position to focus on.

Taft spoke of the distinct difference he observed in how the British people mourned the passing of the queen and the crowning of their new king.

“Every place had flags and bunting out. Every shop had a picture of the late queen veiled in black lace. It was truly an entire nation in mourning,” he said of the time following the queen’s death in September 2022.

With that stable force now gone, and uncertainty about what the new king will do, Taft said the sense of loss has begun to give way to apprehension for the future.

“There’s also a certain sense of royal fatigue. Between the Platinum Jubilee, the queen’s tragic death, and then the issues with Prince Harry and Megan Markle and the U.S., and then the issues with certain revelations regarding the personal finances of the royal family, the Monarchy and the Crown of States," he said. “When Queen Elizabeth was ascending the throne, she was young, she was vital, it was a Britain reborn into the Cold War of the '50s and '60s. It was still a Britain that was a world power. King Charles is assuming a Britain that is very much questioning its identity.”

Unlike the U.S., which follows a single constitutional outline of the specific powers and roles each governmental entity has, Taft explained that the U.K. has operated under the purview of several documents drafted throughout its history but without well-defined parameters for its officials.

“It’s a very gray area where royal prerogative stops and where parliamentary power begins," he said. "Neither Parliament, nor the late queen really wanted to define it all much because once you define something that clearly, it makes it difficult to change.”

Taft speculated that the queen’s deferment to the will of parliamentary procedure stemmed from her being raised during the fight against fascism and the struggle to defend democracy during World War II. Whereas Charles is very much a product of the post-war boom.

“He was raised in a point of privilege, and so there’s concerns that he may try to actively pull back, at least some of the inroads made by Parliament into royal prerogative,” he said. “I personally, from what I’ve observed, do not think Parliament is going to tolerate any guff from King Charles, or any excessive meddling on his part.”

The future

Like every nation that has stood the test of time, Britain has a checkered past. Even before Elizabeth’s death, calls for a referendum of Britain’s colonizing and imperialistic history had been sounded. But the queen’s hands-off approach to ruling and adherence to the royal image coalesced more with the conservative, Tory Party viewpoint of maintaining the traditional structure of the nation. Now that Charles is in charge, many liberals in the U.K. see this as the time to strike.

“Unlike the queen, who never openly broke with her government on any major issues, King Charles in notorious for being highly opinionated, and there’s concerns about whether he will allow the wheels of democracy to work as they’re intended, or if he will try to actively meddle in parliamentary politics to achieve the outcomes that he desires,” Taft said.

Charles III has long been a champion of combating climate change, ethnic equity, and other more liberal initiatives. Taft said the fear among conservatives is that he will become a political pawn for the extreme left-wing of Parliament to push its agenda, according to Taft. The liberals, though, fear the opposite could happen; that rather than risk the balance of power tipping away from them, the conservatives will side with those calling for a move to a republic to strip the crown completely of its power.

“Now that King Charles is assuming the throne, there’s a huge debate because some say he’s going to be the progressive monarch. He’s going to reshape the U.K. identity and the identity of the monarchy into something that’s more aligned with sustainability and duty to the people and social justice,” he explained. “And then still others are saying that can never be achieved within the traditional structure and hierarchy of the royal family and nobility, and that we should really start beginning a shift towards a republic.”

This would not be the first time Britain has dabbled in a reboot of its political structure. Ironically, Britain’s first attempt to restructure itself into a republic following a civil war in the 1640s was bookended by King Charles namesake predecessors, King Charles I and King Charles II.

Even though the British republic only lasted about a decade, the desire for a new form of government has never fully gone away. Even as it was in the 1600s, socio-economic divides seem to be the sticking point for most. But as a new generation takes the throne, Taft said he’s observed that while elder generations seem to cling to the established traditions of the old empire, an even younger generation of Brits see it as a time for a change.

“For baby boomers it’s because they grew up with the last days of empire, with Queen Elizabeth at her ultimate power. For Gen-X, it’s because they identify with the fairytale story of Charles and Diana,” he said. “But many of the newer generation, the millennials and the Gen-Zs, they don’t identify with the monarchy. They see it as a stuffed windbag, for lack of a better term.”

“There’s a handful, which are more conservative, Tory-leaning, which support the monarchy and the ideas of the monarchy,” Taft added. “And the majority of the young people and the students focus more on aspirations of a republican kind of government with a formalized constitution along the lines of that of the United States, or the German federal Republic.”

Only time will tell if the reign of King Charles III will be remembered as a fall, or rejuvenation of the British monarchy, but no matter what the history books say, Taft asserts that this will be marked as a turning point for the U.K.

“I don’t think there’s been such a unique time in British history since the end of the Second World War. I think this is definitely a poignant moment,” he said.

Whether the monarchy is reshaped, or a new republic is born, Taft’s time in the U.K. has shown him that the prevalence of Great Britain should never be discounted, no matter what form it takes.

“I definitely think that the U.K. is a country of much intrigue and much complexity, but one that is certainly a close American ally and should remain a close American ally,” he said. “It is a country of fundamental strength, and I think it will only become stronger moving forward.”