SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Village officials are sticking to their guns in a dispute over damaged exterior siding and an electrical box at the newly constructed water filtration building on Beach Street.

Despite the potential for litigation, the Village Board voted to instruct the engineering firm that led the construction project to pursue replacement of the items from the contractors who installed them.

The trustees took the vote on Wednesday but had been debating the action for weeks.

“We’re being asked to pay for an undamaged panel, and we should get an undamaged panel,” said Trustee Harry Gutheil during a discussion at the board’s June 21 meeting.

The issue stems from a single back panel of an electrical box that was dropped while being installed. The box is located inside the building, and the panel in question faces a wall, officials tell The Post-Star.

Anthony Mantas from Delaware Engineering, the firm contracted by the village for the project, spoke at the meeting via Zoom and explained that all of the internal workings of the electrical box had been replaced at the time of the incident to ensure no potentially faulty equipment was installed and that the dented and scratched corner of the panel itself had been recoated to ensure no moisture would oxidize the metal.

“For all intents and purposes of functionality, the panel is in good standing, and the contractor has also confirmed that the warranty of the panel is also in good standing,” he said.

Mantas said that replacing the panel would be an “excessive move,” given that the project has been completed but offered to work with the contractor to negotiate a credit for the cosmetic damage to the panel.

Both Mantas and T.J. Chagnon, highway maintenance supervisor for South Glens Falls, reiterated that the board was notified of the damage when it occurred and that would have been the appropriate time to request a replacement.

“Anthony and I disagree, I think, on the extent of whether it’s just cosmetic,” Gutheil said. “It’s a damaged panel.”

Gutheil questioned why work on the project wasn’t halted when the damage occurred around two months ago. Mantas explained that because the functionality of the panel was not compromised, it would have been inappropriate to delay the contractor’s schedule by requiring a replacement.

Because a request for a replacement panel would potentially result in a contentious litigation between the village and the contractor, Gutheil suggested further discussion on the matter take place in executive session.

When it was discussed again during Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted to demand the replacement for both the electrical box panel as well as dimpled exterior siding panels.

“It’s new. Why should we have to have something that doesn’t look new,” Trustee Joe Orlow said supporting Gutheil’s stance. Although Trustee Tony Girard agreed that replacing the siding made the most sense, he reminded the board that doing so might incur additional cost.

“That’s why I’m not supporting this,” Mayor Nicholas Bodkin said. “I’m supporting the credit because I don’t want to incur additional (litigation and electrical) cost.”

Bodkin called for a vote on a resolution to instruct the engineering firm to pursue replacement of the panels, which passed 3-2, with Bodkin and Girard voting “no.”