South Glens Falls Fire Company Holiday Parade returns Sunday

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The annual South Glens Falls Fire Company Holiday Parade will return to Route 9 once again on Sunday.

The theme for participating floats this year is “Timeless Traditions.”

“I think it is only fitting after the last two years to get back to traditional things like the parade,” said Megan Quinn, the vice president of the South Glens Falls Fire Company and chair of the parade committee.

The theme was chosen in a contest held by the fire department in which community members were encouraged to submit their ideas, Quinn said.

She also attributes the number of new participants and sponsors to the community’s desire to return to a normal routine.

The parade, which will kick off at 1 p.m. and proceed north into the village, is not only for entertainment but serves as a charity event as well.

“Each individual person participating in the parade is required to present an entry fee of either non-perishable food items or a new in-box toy for the Moreau Community Center food pantry and the local Marines Toys for Girls and Boys program,” Quinn said.

“We here at South Glens Falls Fire Company have a slogan we try to live by: ‘One Family.’ What that means is we are here for each other, no matter what,” she added.

