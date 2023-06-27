The Morgan Duke Conservation Society will use a $5,789 grant to buy branded tents, tee-shirts and patches to help the many volunteers who work on the Hudson River watershed in the Buttermilk and Bear Slide area. Nationally, the society organizes volunteers to clean up recreational areas including in the Adirondacks, their website says. They won the money from the New York State Environmental Protection Fund’s Park and Trail Partnership Grants program.

The grant will provide volunteers with safety orange uniform shirts, custom made patches for the shirts that will be designed and made locally by Adirondack Patch Co, community event pop up safety signs and a custom logo EZ-up tent for community clean up events, a news release about the grant says.

“The shirts will be for long-term volunteers that have been a part of the program for five years in the Hudson Valley recreational area,” James Sullivan, president of Morgan Duke Conservation Society. Sullivan said that there are five long term members involved with the conservation society.

He said the volunteer uniforms are going to be neon orange and will substitute for vests so people are protected on the roads and trails.

Out of 28 awards totaling $1.8 million, the grant will be matched with private and local funding. The grant funding comes from Round XII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.

The Buttermilk and Bear Slide area is in Lake Luzerne is part of the Hudson River Special Management Area.

The money will also support projects to strengthen nonprofit groups that raise private funds for capital projects, perform maintenance tasks, provide educational programming, and promote public use through hosting special events.

“The Hudson River Rec is a heavily used area in the southeastern Adirondacks. Sometimes, people don’t understand the impacts of walk off trails and how it can damage vegetation. Along with that, any campers that make their own camp site might not know about carry-in and -out policy for garbage,” Sullivan said.

Parks and Trails New York Executive Director Paul Steely White said that the Protection Fund’s grants are like rich organic fertilizer for growing the grassroots movement to improve New York’s parks, trails, historic sites, and public lands.

“Accessible kayak launches, bridge repairs, strategic planning and youth education are just a few examples of the newly funded projects that will bring more nature and more joy to more New Yorkers,” he said in the press release.

Sullivan said the five long term volunteers have been visiting Buttermilk and Bear Slides three times a week for the past month and will continue to keep the area for families and wildlife.

“The area is an amazing place and we want future generations to not only enjoy it but also see a clean environment. We want it to be a family recreation area and see wildlife enjoy the area too,” Sullivan said.