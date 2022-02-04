 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Snowfall to taper off this afternoon

  • 0

The snow that began Thursday afternoon and continued today saw snow accumulation on the lower side of the forecasted amount.

The Glens Falls area had gotten a total of 6-10 inches by midday Friday with an expected additional 2 to 4 inches with possible ice build-up. The snow will taper off mid- to late afternoon as the potential for more sleet becomes likely later on in the day, according to Glens Falls-based Weather Routing Inc.

According to National Weather Service and AccuWeather, snow will stop around 5 p.m.

On Friday, National Grid reported six outages in Washington County as of midday, and New York State Electric and Gas only reported one outage in the area — also in Washington County.  

While the Ice Castles attraction in Lake George was closed Thursday, it will be open Friday.

The ongoing snowstorm caused many schools to close today. 

School closings include: 

  • Ballston Spa
  • Bolton 
  • Corinth — No in-person classes
  • Dix Avenue Leap Head Start Center, Washington County
  • Fort Ann 
  • Fort Edward
  • Glens Falls City
  • Glens Falls Common 
  • Granville Head Start 
  • Hadley-Luzerne Head Start/CSD
  • Hartford
  • Hudson Falls
  • Johnsburg
  • Lake George
  • North Warren
  • Queensbury Head Start
  • Saratoga Central Catholic High School
  • Saratoga Springs City
  • Schuylerville
  • Stillwater
  • Warrensburg
  • Whitehall

People are also reading…

The Fire and Ice winter celebration tonight at Crandall Park Pond in Glens Falls has been canceled but will resume 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting next Friday, Feb. 11, and every subsequent Friday until the end of February.

Fort Ann Town Hall is closed today.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Butterfly sanctuary closes due to threats from Trump supporters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News