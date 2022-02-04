Snowfall to taper off this afternoon

The snow that began Thursday afternoon and continued today saw snow accumulation on the lower side of the forecasted amount.

The Glens Falls area had gotten a total of 6-10 inches by midday Friday with an expected additional 2 to 4 inches with possible ice build-up. The snow will taper off mid- to late afternoon as the potential for more sleet becomes likely later on in the day, according to Glens Falls-based Weather Routing Inc.

According to National Weather Service and AccuWeather, snow will stop around 5 p.m.

On Friday, National Grid reported six outages in Washington County as of midday, and New York State Electric and Gas only reported one outage in the area — also in Washington County.

While the Ice Castles attraction in Lake George was closed Thursday, it will be open Friday.