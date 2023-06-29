Shelters of Saratoga finds Code Blue home

The former Grand Union Motel on South Broadway in Saratoga Springs will house the 2023-24 Code Blue Winter Shelter beginning in the fall of 2023. Shelters of Saratoga will operate the shelter, which is a New York State mandate, in partnership with Saratoga County, according to a press release from the organization.

The lease was signed in early June and will offer semi-private rooms to individuals facing homelessness when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.

“In past seasons, the shelter was an open space lined with cots,” Duane Vaughn, executive director of Shelters of Saratoga, said in the release. “The new location will offer guests additional privacy, critical for restful sleep. Sleep is key to a healthy life, and we are working diligently to make accommodations as comfortable as possible. We are pleased to offer nightly shelter in this modified model this coming winter”.

In 2022-23, 271 unduplicated adults used the 61 available shelter cots on Adelphi Street, which was full most nights. The new location will shelter up to 80 adults.

“I was eager to help after learning Code Blue was searching for a new location,” stated Steve Ethier, owner of the Grand Union Motel and other properties in Saratoga Springs.

Earlier this month, RISE Housing and Support Services opened a year-round low barrier shelter at the site of last season’s Code Blue shelter on Adelphi Street.