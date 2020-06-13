Senate OKs full board for APA

“Lynch has been added to the Governor’s slate ostensibly as an environmental attorney. We differ,” Gibson wrote. “Mr. Lynch is a former DEC deputy commissioner who, in the APA’s continuing struggle to maintain its independence visa vi the much larger DEC, simply adds a second vote to DEC’s pre-existing, ex-officio vote on the agency.”

Gibson said there is a list of other environmental attorneys Cuomo could have chosen who are independent of DEC.

State Sen. Betty Little said she is happy with the nominations and happy that the whole slate passed the Senate with 100% of the vote. The Republican from Queensbury is a longtime member of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee and is retiring from the Senate this year.

She said she is glad the returning members are coming back and believes the new ones have good experience for the job. She said the board has not had many big projects recently, so it was fine to not have a full board, but she expects there will be more coming in after the coronavirus pandemic.

Little said she believes the APA board has been operating well but is glad to have it full again.