MOREAU — The Article 78 petition filed against the Town of Moreau Planning Board and Saratoga Biochar Solutions by the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls was denied by a Supreme Court judge in Saratoga County on Tuesday.

Company officials attribute the victory to the court’s "thorough review of the extensive site plan application record compiled and reviewed by the Moreau Town Planning Board over the course of the one-year application review period."

Tracy Frisch of CAAN spoke to The Post-Star on Wednesday after the decision was released on Tuesday evening.

"We are carefully analyzing the decision and determining our next steps," Frisch said over the phone.

Frisch said it is very important for the public to understand this does not mean "the project is a done deal" and the company "still has significant hurdles to overcome."

"The people of Moreau will continue to pursue several strategies to win, which will be legal, political and regulatory," she said. "As well as good old-fashioned people power."

According to the news release from Saratoga Biochar on Tuesday, they are investing over $80 million into a carbon fertilizer manufacturing facility that would beneficially utilize 225,000 tons of biosolids generated annually and provide much needed relief to many municipal wastewater treatment facilities in New York that are experiencing rapid cost increases in the heavily constrained regional biosolids disposal market.

They said the facility would also provide an aggressive carbon-negative footprint that would help the state reach greenhouse gas reduction targets.

The project has seen intense pushback from the local community.

In the 48 page court decision, Supreme Court Justice Richard Kupferman analyzes each of the complaints listed in CAAN’s petition.

Kupferman first addressed the Planning Boards attempts to dismiss the lawsuit based on the fact that no injury had yet been as a result of their determination in the State Environmental Quality Review, or SEQR environmental review process.

The judge determined that the two Moreau residents listed in the petition with properties only 700 and 965 feet from the proposed site are "more qualified to pursue these claims" than anyone else and they "live in direct proximity to the increased truck traffic, potential PFAs emissions, noise, odor and other potential impacts."

The judge went on to state that the SEQR process was deemed legal and it was not his nor the court’s place to reopen the actual review, but only to determine whether the planning board took the necessary and required steps in the determination.

Kupferman cited not only the conditions put forth by the board, but also the mitigation plans included in the original Saratoga Biochar Solutions site plans.

The court order ends with the judge directing the planning board to meet with the company prior to the construction of phases two and three to examine data and test results regarding air emissions and wastewater discharge from the plant. Kupferman also included that the results of the tests should be shared with CAAN.

Saratoga Biochar Solutions is currently waiting to receive preliminary air and solid-waste permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which will be subject to a public comment period prior to consideration for approval.