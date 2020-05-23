Restrictions eased while virus deaths decline in New York

Under guidelines intended to keep crowds from flocking to the beaches, people who live nearby can go there to walk or to sit, de Blasio said. Hundreds of police officers and civilian city workers will be on hand to disperse gatherings that violate social distancing rules and to hand out masks to people who aren’t wearing them, he said.

“I’m very hopeful that this weekend at our beaches, you’re going to see people following the rules because they know it’s the right thing to do,” de Blasio said. “But if they need some reminders, of course there’ll be people out there educating, giving out face coverings.”

While most of New York state has begun to ease restrictions, de Blasio and Cuomo, both Democrats, have said that New York City, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the United States, is still weeks away from starting to reopen.

Discharges to nursing homes

Cuomo’s administration claimed incorrectly Saturday that it has released all the information it has in regard to an Associated Press request for the number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to nursing homes.