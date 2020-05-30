Protesters, police clash at Albany police station

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — Protesters clashed with police Saturday evening behind the city's South Station in a confrontation that started with protesters throwing rocks and ended with police using tear gas, riot gear and officers on horseback to drive away the crowds.

The clash came hours after as many as 1,000 people peacefully protested in the city over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by police in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25.

At least one fire burned in the middle of Arch Street and explosions from fireworks and possibly flash grenades used by police could be heard as officers tried to disperse the crowd. Some people threw rocks at police before the confrontation ended with the crowd dwindling by about 9 p.m. Even after the conflict ended, a helicopter with a searchlight could be seen hovering over downtown and Center Square, witnesses said.

Police closed South Pearl Street between Morton Avenue and Madison Avenue and some people lingered around the edge of the police line on Madison late Saturday night. At some point, someone set fire to a tractor trailer parked on South Pearl Street.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt or if any arrests were made.