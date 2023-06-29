Haley Gilligan said winning by a more than 3-to-1 margin in the Democratic primary for Glens Falls 2rd Ward supervisor on Tuesday has boosted her morale as she moves on to a three-way general election race in November.

“I’m feeling pretty confident,” she said, in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “I feel like the voters were looking for fresh new faces and people who were going to listen to voter concerns.”

Gilligan, a phlebotomist at Glens Falls Hospital, said that as she campaigned door-to-door, the issues 2nd Ward voters most frequently raised included poor communication between the city and county, water rates, and parking, issues which largely are city, rather than county, issues.

Gilligan, the party’s endorsed candidate, received 92 votes to defeat incumbent Democrat Peter McDevitt, who received 26 votes, according to unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

McDevitt will be on the November general election ballot on the Conservative line.

Magan MacDavid, the Republican candidate, also is running on the independent Black Bear line.

In the city’s 3rd Ward, Nancy Turner, the party’s endorsed candidate, defeated Andrew Kopf by a 70 to 17 vote, according to unofficial results.

The two candidates will face off again in the general election, with Kopf on the independent Moderate line.

Current 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, is not seeking re-election.

There is no Republican candidate.

As is typical in primaries, turnout was low in both races on Tuesday — about 17.5% in the 2nd Ward and about 12.5% in the 3rd Ward.

The low turnout indicates that it was mostly the party faithful who voted, hence the strong majorities for Democratic endorsed candidates.

McDevitt, who is in his sixth two-year term on the Board of Supervisors, Glens Falls Democratic Committee in January voted unanimously to censure McDevitt because it said he knowingly used his government email to forward an email to an online newspaper editor “with the intent of causing personal and professional harm to that supervisor,” Andrea Hogan.

McDevitt and MacDavid, the Republican candidate, could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

This is the second time McDevitt has run in the general election on the Conservative line after losing a primary. The Conservative line has been the path to victory in at least one previous city race.

In 2008, Jack Diamond, a Democrat, won a special election for mayor in a three-way race in which party nominations were decided by political committees instead of primaries.

Elsewhere in Glens Falls November elections, Republican Nicholas Collins is challenging incumbent 5th Ward Supervisor Bennet Driscoll, the Democrat.

Incumbent 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond, D, and 4th Ward Supervisor Daniel Bruno, R, are running unopposed for re-election.

Lake Luzerne

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Eugene Merlino is set for another term after winning a Republican primary against Daniel Waterhouse by a 138-39 vote.

Merlino is the only candidate in the general election.

Washington County

In Washington County, incumbent Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan won a Republican primary against challenger William Hassly by a 181-10 vote, according to unofficial results from the Washington County Board of Elections.

The two will face off again in the November general election, with Hassly running on the Conservative line. There is no Democratic candidate.

In Hartford, Scott Hahn defeated Barbara Beshaw in a Republican primary for supervisor by a 137-61 vote. The two will face off again in the November general election, Beshaw running on the Conservative line.

There is no Democratic candidate, and the current supervisor is not seeking re-election.

Other races

Among other primary races around the region on Tuesday, Chelsea Merihew, by a 951-494 vote, defeated Stephanie DeZalia in the Republican primary for Essex County Clerk, according to unofficial results from the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

Current County Clerk Joseph Provoncha, a Republican, is not running for reelection.

Warren County

In Chester, Jenna Monroe Cooper, with 120 votes, and Chris Aiken, with 111 votes, won the Republican primary for two town council member nominations, defeating Mike Packer, who received 95 votes, according to unofficial results.

In Horicon, Peter Palmer, with 41 votes, and Thomas Donahue, with 36 votes, were leading in the Republican primary for two town council member nominations, with Robert Hill receiving 29 votes.

In Johnsburg, Paul Heid, with 113 votes, and Christian Holt, with 107 votes, won the Republican primary for two town board member nominations, defeating Judy Brown, who received 57 votes.

Also in Johnsburg, James Jetson Williams received 111 votes to defeat Roger Mosher, who received 29 votes, in the Republican primary for a vacant unexpired term on the town board.

In Stony Creek, Nathan Thomas, with 66 votes, and Melissa Frank, with 59 votes, were leading the Republican primary for two town board seats over Doreen Ryan, who received 57 votes.

In Warrensburg, Joq Quintal, with 138 votes and Robert Sutphen with 83 votes, won a Republican nomination for two town board seats, defeating Matthew Kennedy, who received 71 votes.

Also in Warrensburg, Jerico Converse, with 87 votes, was leading Paul Bedevian, who received 85 votes, in the Republican primary for Highway Superintendent.

Washington County

In Washington County, Darwin Casey Arlen, with 134 votes and Kevin Eastman, with 126 votes, won the Republican nominations for two town board seats, defeating David Sweezey, who received 84 votes.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.