Police vehicle struck during traffic stop on Northway

State Police are investigating a multi-car accident Monday afternoon involving an on-duty State Trooper that tied up traffic on the Northway.

At approximately 1:41 p.m., a State Trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the Northway southbound, just south of the Twin Bridges when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a Penske truck, according to a press release from the New York State Police.

The police car was pushed into the vehicle the trooper had stopped, and then subsequently off the roadway.

The trooper was seated in his patrol vehicle at the time of the collision and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Albany Medical Center and has since been treated and released. The driver of the vehicle was evaluated by EMS on scene.

The driver of the Penske tuck, 52-year-old Terrence Hudson of Queens, has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and second degree reckless endangerment. Hudson was not injured in the incident, according to the press release.

The accident closed all southbound lanes of the Northway for some time.

