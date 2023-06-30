CORINTH – A Long Island family vacationing in Corinth found themselves in distress, swept up in the current of the Hudson River Wednesday. That is, until a Saratoga County deputy and a sergeant dived in to save them.

“I can’t say enough about their actions that day,” Saratoga County Sheriff Mike Zurlo said during a press conference held Friday, June 30. “This is what these members of law enforcement are trained to do. They were in the right place at the right time.

"I consider this day a happy ending day, and it’s great to see this family standing today," Zurlo said.

The family thanked the police, and higher powers.

“I don’t know how religious everyone is, but how can you not thank God, you know,” Patty Murcia added. “He allowed them to be there, allowed us to be OK, so we thank God for His mercy and His love for us.”

Wednesday evening, Patty Murcia and her husband Enrique took a pedal boat out onto the river, while two of their three sons joined them on paddle boards.

“We didn’t know the current,” Patty Marcia said. "We had been in the house for two days it was always calm.”

When one of the boys got swept up in the current, Patty and Enrique paddled out to help him make his way back to shore. The boy left his paddle board and swam perpendicular to the current and made it to a nearby bridge.

Patty and Enrique were not as lucky.

“No matter how fast we paddled, no matter what we did – the current was just that strong,” she said. “Very scary. Very quick.”

They drifted to a line of "do not cross” roped buoys, a warning that the Curtis Station of Palmer Hydroelectric Plant waterfall was about a quarter mile downstream. They held on but water filled the pedal boat.

Patty, who was not wearing a life jacket at the time, said she panicked, and jumped out of the boat. Her husband immediately jumped in after her.

“He wouldn’t let go of me, he stayed with me and calmed me down,” she said.

As they held each other, Patty pulled out her phone—miraculously, it worked—and called her oldest son, who had stayed back at their rental house.

“So I grab the Jet Ski, I drove over there,” the son, Christian Murcia said. “But they were already too far gone they were already past the safety line. And I knew that if I went in there, I was only going to make things worse.”

About then, off-duty Warren County Sergeant Pasquale Girard, heading to dinner with his wife, noticed Christian Murcia and stopped, but Christian Murcia yelled for help.

At the same time, bystanders in the area told Saratoga County Deputy Nikk Milligan, who was patrolling nearby, that people needed help. The two officers met at the shore.

As Girard swam out to make contact with the Murcias, Milligan removed his Kevlar vest and gun belt, then followed suit.

Milligan said he’s had experiences with water rescues from a boat as a volunteer firefighter, but the events from Wednesday were a first.

Girard said he oversees Warren County’s water rescue team, which conducts a lot of its training on the river. The two officers were able to help Patty and Enrique back to shore, where back up responders and EMS technicians had been stationed. Everyone was checked out, and found to be in good health.

“I can’t stress enough the teamwork that it takes to make something like this successful,” Girard said. “Just a great joint effort by fire, EMS, civilians, law enforcement to make it work.”

Girard said that as summer continues and especially as the July 4th holiday draws near, it’s vital to put in a little research as to what conditions are like around the water. Always wear a floatation device, use the buddy system. Keep an eye on children. Don’t enter the water if you’re intoxicated. He also said it’s important to know what equipment is best suited for the type of water you plan to be on.

"A pedal boat like that, that’s more designed for lakes and ponds, it’s not really designed for a river,” he said. “They saw the hazard, they just couldn’t get out of it because they couldn’t paddle quick enough.”

Patty Murcia agreed: “I’m so glad that the department has recognized them because what they did is to allow my husband and myself to just spend more time with our children, which mean the world to us.”