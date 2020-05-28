Phase 2 on hold in northern region

But local officials were told during an evening conference call with the state on Thursday that likely no region would be moving into Phase 2 on Friday, according to Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland, a member of the North Country’s regional control board who was on the call.

Gillilland said the state “moved the goal posts,” and told local leaders on the call that the state is assessing the guidelines and a new executive order from the governor’s office was forthcoming.

Before the call, both state and county officials said they were still awaiting guidance from the state on when Phase 2 would start.

“We still don’t have guidance right now,” Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said on a conference call hosted by Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday. “I’m in Albany, but my district office is getting swamped with businesses asking for guidance. I will put the blame on that on the governor’s office.”

A few hours later, after the call, Jones tweeted: “Hearing word that there will be no Phase 2 tomorrow. This is extremely frustrating to North Country officials & businesses. We have met all the metrics & everything indicates that we should be able to enter Phase 2. @NYGovCuomo this is unfair & frustrating.”