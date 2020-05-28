Phase 2 on hold in northern region

The North Country region was on track to move into the second phase of reopening Friday. By late Thursday evening, official authorization and guidance from the state to move forward had not yet come. Then, the state told local officials: No region is expected to move into Phase 2 Friday.
The Capital region, which contains Warren and Washington counties, is still in Phase 1 of reopening and has not met the two-week requirement as of Thursday to move into Phase 2.
Phase 2 reopening would include hair salons and barber shops, office-based jobs such as insurance and financial services, real estate and rental leasing, and in-store retail.
To trigger this phase, the region had to continue to see a 14-day decline in net hospitalizations and deaths, the number of new people who are hospitalized needs to remain under two per 100,000 residents on average every three days, the total number of available hospital beds and intensive care unit beds needs to stay above 30%, there need to be at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents or enough tracers based on the infection rate, and the number of tests processed needs to continue meeting a set threshold.
As of Thursday, the North Country region — which includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson counties — still hit all of those benchmarks.
But local officials were told during an evening conference call with the state on Thursday that likely no region would be moving into Phase 2 on Friday, according to Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland, a member of the North Country’s regional control board who was on the call.
Gillilland said the state “moved the goal posts,” and told local leaders on the call that the state is assessing the guidelines and a new executive order from the governor’s office was forthcoming.
Before the call, both state and county officials said they were still awaiting guidance from the state on when Phase 2 would start.
“We still don’t have guidance right now,” Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said on a conference call hosted by Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday. “I’m in Albany, but my district office is getting swamped with businesses asking for guidance. I will put the blame on that on the governor’s office.”
A few hours later, after the call, Jones tweeted: “Hearing word that there will be no Phase 2 tomorrow. This is extremely frustrating to North Country officials & businesses. We have met all the metrics & everything indicates that we should be able to enter Phase 2. @NYGovCuomo this is unfair & frustrating.”
At his daily press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn’t offer details about when the next phase would begin. Later that day, in an interview with WAMC’s Alan Chartlock, the governor offered some additional insight into the process — but didn’t offer specifics on when exactly the next phase of reopening would begin.
“The reopening of the first five regions ends (Friday) when the reopening of Phase 1 ends,” Cuomo said. “We’ll give the experts all of the data. It’s posted on the web, but let them analyze it. And if they say we should move forward, we move forward.”
Cuomo said on Sunday that the decision to move forward into Phase 2 would be “more of a judgment call.”
“Phase 2 is more of a judgment call of, when have the numbers stabilized?” he said. “Can you explain an increase, or is the increase problematic?”
Business owners who restarted operations under Phase 1 are encouraged to visit forward.ny.gov/industries-reopening-phase to read state guidelines, affirm they’ve read them, and learn more about required postings.
