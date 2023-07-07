CHESTER — Motorists should be advised that paving will begin the week of Monday, July 10 on Warren County Route 19, also known as Olmstedville Road, near the hamlet of Pottersville in the town of Chester.

This resurfacing is part of the ongoing rehabilitation project between Hidden Lake Road and the Essex County line that began in April, and is expected to be complete this fall. Drivers should expect additional delays and should reduce speed in work zones.

North Elba

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that a 1.2-mile stretch of State Route 73 between Upper Cascade Lake and Bobsled Run Road in the Town of North Elba, Essex County, will be reduced to a single lane with alternating flows of traffic controlled by flaggers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11, to facilitate a paving project.

All work is weather dependent and paving could continue through the remainder of the week if inclement weather occurs. Motorists should plan accordingly and be prepared for delays.