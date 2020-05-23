Parade celebrates Whitehall firefighter Jim Brooks

“Jimmy is a good friend of mine. This is better than great for the community to come together to show the support and love for our own member,” said First Assistant Fire Chief Steven Brock.

It was an emotional day for many involved. Members of the fire company previously had the opportunity to work on jobs with Brooks. Member Jeff Rice has been friends with him for nearly 35 years.

“I miss him like hell,” he said. “I can’t believe the outpouring support, it’s just simply amazing.”

Deputy Chief Brian Brooks spoke highly of Jim Brooks’ character and how he is beloved by the community.

“He’s one of the guys that shows up,” he said, fighting back tears. “His help keeps trucks rolling, keeps members going.”

The fire company wanted to shoot a video of the event to show Jim Brooks at the hospital to keep his spirits up.

But word came in that he was awake and responsive. They were able to provide a live video feed to him.

“By the time we were lining people up, we got the text that he’s awake, and he’s responding, so he got to watch,” said Kelley Hall, a friend of Jim Brooks.