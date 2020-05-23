Parade celebrates Whitehall firefighter Jim Brooks

WHITEHALL — Fire departments, EMS and police departments from 16 surrounding communities showed support for Jim Brooks on Saturday at the “Drive For Jim” tribute event outside of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company.
A New York State Police helicopter also flew overhead during the proceedings.
Brooks has been hospitalized since he tore his aorta responding to a fire in Dresden on May 2. He has been dealing with complications since arriving at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Members of the community came together for the event. They were holding up signs with well wishes and hopeful messages.
One read, “Get better Mr. Brooks, our hero.”
Fire Chief Bryan Brooks was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Whitehall and surrounding communities.
“I can’t even put it into words,” he said. “I’m speechless, the whole event was amazing.”
As the firetrucks, EMS vehicles and police cars drove by the fire company, community members were shouting “thank you” to show their appreciation. At the end of the tribute, all of the vehicles sounded their sirens and honked their horns in unison.
Community members were crying and hugging one another.
“Jimmy is a good friend of mine. This is better than great for the community to come together to show the support and love for our own member,” said First Assistant Fire Chief Steven Brock.
It was an emotional day for many involved. Members of the fire company previously had the opportunity to work on jobs with Brooks. Member Jeff Rice has been friends with him for nearly 35 years.
“I miss him like hell,” he said. “I can’t believe the outpouring support, it’s just simply amazing.”
Deputy Chief Brian Brooks spoke highly of Jim Brooks’ character and how he is beloved by the community.
“He’s one of the guys that shows up,” he said, fighting back tears. “His help keeps trucks rolling, keeps members going.”
The fire company wanted to shoot a video of the event to show Jim Brooks at the hospital to keep his spirits up.
But word came in that he was awake and responsive. They were able to provide a live video feed to him.
“By the time we were lining people up, we got the text that he’s awake, and he’s responding, so he got to watch,” said Kelley Hall, a friend of Jim Brooks.
Members of the fire department echoed the same sentiment that Jim Brooks would have done the same thing if it had happened to someone else.
“If it was another member he would have organized this, that’s what’s huge,” Bryan Brooks said.
