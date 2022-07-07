GUEST EDITORIAL: Ms. Rosa, it's time to get tough on mascots

Cambridge Central School District has lost its court appeal to keep its “Indian” mascot and team names, and state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa says she hopes the ruling will prompt other school districts with Indigenous team names and logos to do the right thing and voluntarily change their mascots.

That would be great. But it’s not going to happen.

Ms. Rosa argues that “there is a climate right now, a momentum and an opportunity to look at these issues of social justice.” We don’t disagree that for many Americans, the past few years have brought a reckoning with issues of equity and identity. But for others, that reckoning has fueled anger, entrenchment, hyperpoliticization, and deep community division. If the state is committed to the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, then hoping school districts follow those values isn’t enough.

As she did with Cambridge, Ms. Rosa needs to put other districts on notice that if they don’t meet a deadline to choose a new mascot, their state aid will be in jeopardy.

That means no more Averill Park Warriors and no Mechanicville Red Raiders. No Oriskany Redskins or Canandaigua Braves. No Fonda-Fultonville Braves, or Saranac Chiefs, or Schoharie Indians. Or Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Indians or Mahopac Indians. In Old Forge’s Webb Union Free School District, no more Eskimos. In all, about 60 New York school districts have Indigenous mascots or team names. Every one of them needs to change, and it’s the job of the state Education Department to make them do it.

In fact, in many communities, a state order likely would make the change go more smoothly. It could take some pressure off of local school officials and sidestep the vitriol and bitterness that pitted neighbor against neighbor in Cambridge.

The state has been “asking” districts to stop using Indigenous mascots for 20 years. Stop asking. Start telling.