EDITORIAL: Meetings needed as DRI advances

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is a state-city program that needs as much public participation as possible, so we are encouraged by the Collins administration’s plan to update the public Monday.

Two sessions, one in the afternoon and one in the evening at two downtown cultural venues, should work into the schedules of downtown merchants and the public.

Some of the $10 million in DRI money allotted to the city in 2016 is already being put to good use in funding to help start-ups as well as existing small businesses wanting to expand after a few years of growth. The idea is to aid businesses that draw foot traffic, such as stores and restaurants.

The use of DRI money to kick-start the city’s arts district, including mini-murals on electrical boxes and bigger murals on old brick buildings, banners, sidewalk stamps and public art installations, is now evident on street corners and in sketches of things to come.

Yet the progress on South and Elm streets, the key focus of the DRI, has moved slowly due to the pandemic and the death of the DRI’s original cheerleader and coordinator, former Mayor Ed Bartholomew, who was the city’s economic development guru at the time of his passing. Changes in mayoral administrations, cost increases and the public-private nature of the endeavor have kept some of the progress below the surface or on a slow train.

It will be good to hear the updates, and finally see some new sketches, from Mayor Bill Collins and representatives of Bonacio Construction, the company working with the city to build and renovate buildings on South and Elm streets. Lines can get blurred in a long-term public-private project, so regularly shining light on those distinctions is needed.

The later downsizing of the proposed year-round farmers market building — the key element of the DRI plan at the outset — was a disappointment for some and a welcome reality check for others. Public input may further define aspects of this DRI component.

One related project involves a proposed new parking garage. Spaces for tenants’ cars are needed for the new apartments that Bonacio plans to build, and the city may have other parking needs now or in the future. Collins and others have suggested a parking facility may be best suited for the existing parking lot on Elm Street directly behind Glen Street businesses — a site many past mayoral administrations have considered for parking complexes.

The city is having a parking study completed and has applied for a federal grant to help pay for a parking garage, and it is those plans that may spark the most discussion Monday, judging by letters to the editor, social media comments and news articles in area publications. The grant would require that the new parking garage be a multi-use transportation hub. The benefits of such a facility deserve full consideration even if Elm Street is not chosen as the location.

The Greater Glens Falls Transit system could relocate its streetside bus terminal to the new transportation hub facility. This would provide a more central location and offer bus users and bus drivers better shelter and some basic amenities, like restrooms, if they were included in the facility’s design. Currently, bus drivers use restrooms in City Hall across from where the buses let passengers on and off, but passengers don’t always know they are available there.

A transportation hub would allow the utilitarian bus terminal structures that are bolted to the sidewalk on Ridge Street to be removed. With that, a sometimes congested sidewalk full of waiting, exiting and entering bus passengers would be unclogged. It was Bartholomew’s administration that saw a need and created the local bus system — one that is unfortunately underappreciated by most of the public but worth trying, especially with gas around $5 a gallon. Bartholomew must have imagined, or hoped, that the bus system would grow and modernize, and its inclusion in a transportation hub facility would be a fitting follow-through at whatever point a garage is built.

Additionally, the seasonal trolley buses to and from Lake George could bring Lake George visitors more into the heart of the city’s business district with a centralized transportation facility in place, or perhaps the trolley pickup and drop-off points could be re-imagined and set apart from regular buses. As the city adds e-vehicle charging stations and pursues other green initiatives, it also needs to cast a glance at its public transportation opportunities.

There are many questions and what-ifs with the DRI plans as we write this. But there is movement downtown, exhibited by new, colorful bike racks to businesses expanding, renovating and repositioning, thanks to the efforts of local groups, city officials and business owners. Downtown is poised for growth and the invitation sign is out. Members of the public should attend the informational meetings with an open mind and city officials should continue to seek citizen input. We hope they can all find parking spaces nearby.

Local editorials are written by The Post-Star editorial board, which includes Michelle Rice, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

