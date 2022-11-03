The real purpose of CAAN’s lawsuit

I am a law student at the Pace Environmental Litigation Clinic, and we represent Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls. I hesitate to comment on the case, but there appears to be some misconception about the nature and purpose of the lawsuit, as referenced in this paper on October 22, 2022, that I thought required some clarification.

Since CAAN announced its filing of the Article 78 petition against the Town of Moreau Planning Board, much has been said about the lawsuit’s purpose. Saratoga Biochar CEO Raymond Apy has made it known that he sees the case as a “delay tactic.” Comments from the developer and its supporters imply CAAN is aiming to shut down the project through the lawsuit. That is not the purpose of the litigation nor the basis for the suit. The real purpose? — to ensure the project has proper environmental review, as required by state law for all projects.

While Apy and others question CAAN’s position and publicly mock Moreau residents’ concerns, referring to them as “these people” who want to “keep a dirt track to ride their bikes on,” CAAN is focused on the law. New York law puts a premium on protecting its citizens through requiring a thorough process of environmental review under the State Environmental Quality Review Act. SEQR required the Planning Board — like all municipalities and agencies — to make a reasoned and thorough evaluation of all potential environmental impacts associated with the project prior to approval. Only where there are no possible significant impacts can a full environmental review be avoided. SEQR requires an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) anytime there “may” be any possible significant impacts.

The novelty and nature of the proposed facility’s industrial process to manipulate literal tons of biosolids through burning it down to charcoal necessitated an EIS. The Planning Board recognized as much in voting to consult with an expert given that it lacked experience or expertise to adequately assess the facility’s impact. Yet, no expert was ever consulted, and no independent review has been conducted.

Saratoga Biochar asserts that this facility will have no significant environmental impacts. All that there is to show for this conclusion is the applicant’s own assertions. Are Moreau residents expected to take the developer at their word? Or should they to be able to trust that their elected representatives will require a full environmental review under SEQR before approving the project? We need not speculate or debate these questions because SEQR answers them expressly: Because there “may” be significant environmental impacts, an EIS was required and was not conducted.

SEQR had not yet been enacted when GE dumped industrial waste in Moreau, an environmental disaster that New Yorkers still live with and many of “these people” will never forget. GE may well have thought dumping PCBs into the river would not result in much harm, but that belief alone should not have sufficed to allow it to happen.

Saratoga Biochar may be well-intentioned in proposing this facility, but that is not enough under SEQR. The Planning Board erred in this regard and that is the focus of CAAN’s lawsuit. CAAN merely asks that the elected officials require environmental review of the project prior to voting on whether to approve it. Far from extreme, this is the only common-sense approach and the one required by law.