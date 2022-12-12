COLUMN: They stayed till the end: Pickleball courts were still in use into December

The pickleball courts in Glens Falls’ Crandall Park were eerily quiet last Tuesday.

Even though the calendar was into December, a hearty group of area seniors was still out there daily — until the nets came down a day earlier.

On any given day in recent months, as I walked my dog past the park, the courts had action on them.

The average age of the players is at least 60, and often there were people waiting to play.

Some of the racket-wielding faces were familiar, like local engineer Tom Jarrett. Longtime area server and bartender Fay Speck, who now works at Massie’s in South Glens Falls, was another familiar face.

If I make eye contact, they’ll wave and I’ll wave back as Bear and I continue along. Days before the nets came down, Speck jokingly yelled to me, “Will you walk my dog next?”

In a Friday morning phone interview, Speck said she just returned from playing pickleball at the YMCA, adding that much of the group has moved inside to keep playing.

“Before the nets went down, the discussion went around and we all rejoined the Y. It had to help the membership there, which is a good thing,” she said.

She was walking her dog as we spoke and she talked about how much fun the group has playing on the local courts.

“I just started this year, but what a great group of people,” she said. “Crandall Park has a very tight-knit, very friendly community and we love being outside doing it.”

I enjoy seeing action on the basketball and tennis courts also. I always check out the hoopsters showing off moves while I’m stopped at the Fire Road stoplight. And the popular disc golf course gets use year-round.

But there’s something different about the pickleball courts and seeing these seniors smacking balls back-and-forth at each other, competitively I might add — into November and December.

“I feel like it’s a pickleball community,” said Crandall Park Beautification Committee President Elizabeth Hogan, who has spearheaded a revitalization at the park. “You just get so used to that background noise there (she makes a clicking sound of the racket hitting a ball), then aah! That’s kind of how it goes, right?”

And while pickleball, like tennis, is really meant for fair weather, these seniors are often playing in gusty winds and, recently, even when the temperature hovered around freezing.

Jarrett said he played into December, and he talked about the game as being very strategic and a “great transition game” for people as they get a little older. He said some group members are very competitive, while others are there more to chat and socialize.

“It’s a fabulous social game. Everybody has a lot of fun with it and that’s one of the biggest aspects, the camaraderie and the fun,” he said.

Speck and Jarrett said Tom Girard, Glens Falls superintendent of public works, was asked to keep the nets up longer this year, and graciously did. Speck said nets at courts in Queensbury and Hudson Falls came down weeks ago, prompting residents there to come play in Glens Falls too.

“They’ve been really good to us,” she said of Girard and Glens Falls leaders. “We’re the last nets to come down. Last year I think they took them down in October, a lot earlier, so we asked Tommy to keep them up and I think he kept them up as long as he could.”

Girard said he planned to take them down right after Thanksgiving but was persuaded to keep them up. He said when the idea to install them in the park was presented, he was skeptical they’d get used.

“I thought it would be short-lived,” he said. “But I’m ecstatic they’re being used so much.”

Hogan said she’s just happy Crandall Park is being utilized and that the efforts of the committee to improve it are paying dividends. She added that the disc golf course in 2021 had over 4,000 rounds recorded on the UDisc app that allows players to record their scores.

Through October 2022, there were over 5,500 rounds.

“And a super-conservative estimate is that half of the players don’t use the app,” Hogan said, signifying more than 10,000 rounds played in 2022.

“It makes me so happy that we have this resource in the community and that so many people use it,” she said of Crandall Park.

Mary Hilliard, a local pickleball ambassador through the United States Amateur Pickleball Association, said the sport has blown up in recent years. An email list started by area residents who simply liked to play now has over 500 members and they call themselves the Adirondack Pickleball Club, even sporting an adkpickleball.com website.

“We’re tasked with growing the game,” the Queensbury resident said of her ambassador role. “We’ve really done that.”

Hilliard said the sport caters to seniors to an extent and is a great opportunity to meet new people, exercise, compete — and even make a difference through charity fundraiser events like the $5,000 raised for the Open Door soup kitchen.

“It’s a great thing to keep us seniors active, in health spiritually, physically and socially,” she said. “It kind of feeds all those components.”

My daily dog walks will continue over the winter as the pickleballers head inside to play, but I anxiously await their waves in the spring.