I was flipping TV channels Sunday night and landed on an equally sad and uplifting “60 Minutes” segment about girls from Afghanistan who had basic education we all take for granted ripped from them — and then returned.

Many of you probably saw it, but in short, it’s a tale about the School of Leadership Afghanistan, a female boarding school that had about 250 girls who were thriving in a land where educating girls had long been not allowed.

When the Taliban regained control in 2021, that changed. The girls and their charismatic teacher had to flee — or be reduced to the Taliban’s vision of them.

As I watched the girls being interviewed, I thought, "I would love to have any of these girls in my classroom." They were so driven to learn.

But I think the saddest part of the segment for me, and there were several, was when the Taliban announced that girls would be able to return to classes — only to renege on it the same day.

One girl went viral when she was filmed sobbing — at not being able to go to school.

Think about that for a second: sobbing at not being able to go to school.

I would love her in my classroom at Castleton University too.

I have some amazing students who challenge and inspire me daily. They craft powerful news stories, offer insightful reflection on essays that have me eagerly opening files each week, and they have a lot of compassion.

But there are plenty, who for a variety of reasons, may be go through the motions a little bit. And they’ll admit to it, trust me.

These Afghan girls were sponges, soaking up as much precious knowledge as they could at a school whose teacher was trying to build future female leaders of a transformed Afghanistan.

So, you can understand the compassion I felt when watching these girls fleeing a country only because of their gender, and daring to learn.

“It’s such a waste,” said my wife, Tania, summing it up perfectly after popping into the family room and getting equally engrossed in the story.

But, this story had a happy ending — kind of.

They all got out, in part due to a daring effort by the teacher and two U.S. servicemen who left the relatively-secure-at-the-time airport to grab the remaining girls still outside the gates and get them onto the last U.S. transport plane.

The teacher had a plan to go to Rwanda, and before long the girls were back to learning in a country that accommodated them when most didn’t want to. Their Rwandan hosts told the girls they knew a little something about being refugees.

The relief on the face of the teacher while reliving the moment of getting them all out jumped through the screen — as did her defiance to never give in to the Taliban views on women.

And the girls are again thriving, back in classrooms in a renovated former hotel. They were shown smiling, laughing, and proudly wearing bright, Rwandan school uniforms. Some interviewed said they wanted to be an astronaut, a spy, surgeon and — perhaps most pointedly, a politician.

And they were shown using their phones for an hour a day to talk to their family members back home — family members they aren’t sure if or when they’ll see again. The girls said their family members are happy because they see them so happy and learning.

Another part that got me was how the teacher burned school books and the records of all the girls before she left, in part because one father had made it a condition of allowing his daughter to study there.

He wanted them burned because he said “when” the Taliban come, they will kill the families of girls who attended schools like SOLA.

Again, think about that: fear of killing a family because a little girl wanted to learn.

It’s really hard for me to wrap my head around this one — and it makes me sad. Maybe it’s worse because I’m reflecting about my two daughters, who both graduated from college.

Or maybe it’s just because it’s so messed up in general.

We all deserve to learn, and right now, these 250 Afghan girls in a country of 40 million are the only 10- to 11-year-old girls from their country getting a formal education.

And they had to flee to get it.

So wrong.