COLUMN: Mom, iCloud and the blue heron

I was scrolling through pictures on my phone yesterday after getting a message that my iCloud storage was almost full.

I figured it was time to delete.

But the message actually prompted a neat trip through time detailing trips, graduations, skiing, boating, live music and lots of photos that accompanied stories I’ve written.

And there were also photos of blue herons — lots of blue herons actually.

I personally find the blue heron interesting and cool looking, and I love how they just hang out in shallow water, perfectly still on twig-like legs, waiting for a meal to swim by.

I can’t relate to patience like that.

But for my 80-year-old mom, herons are much more.

To her they are magical.

And that’s why there are so many in my phone.

It’s so much fun to be in her presence at our family camp in Tinmouth, Vt. on the rare occasion when one will swoop down and land in the pond to commence fishing.

She lights up, eyes wide, and a huge smile erupts on her face like she’d been touched by a higher power.

When I show her pictures of the ones I saw and digitally captured, I get to see a similar reaction. Perhaps not as impressive as when she sees one live, but it’s impressive enough to make me want to keep shooting photos to see it again.

Often I’ll just keep clicking when I see a blue heron to get shots both on the ground and in various stages of flight.

She loves those.

I found photos dating back to 2016 from area golf courses like Queensbury’s Hiland Park and Hartford Greens Country Club.

The most recent pictures were shot at Crandall Pond on June 20 just before 9 a.m.

My dog Bear and I were on our normal route when we saw the heron on the little island connected by two bridges. As we walked closer, crossing the first bridge, it took off but only flew 30 yards before settling down closer to the other bridge.

Bear could care less.

Anyone who knows my dog knows he only cares about sniffing other dogs’ pee while on his walk, and leaving deposits of his own. Period. No heron can interrupt that.

I snapped one picture of him uncaringly walking on one side of the grass walkway with the heron a little further down on the other side as proof.

Over the last 17 years, I have also repeatedly stopped at a Route 4 pond between Fort Ann and Whitehall on my way to teach at Castleton University to snap pictures of a frequent flier heron there. I’ll throw on my flashing lights, pop out, take some pictures and continue on my way.

Knowing how in awe she is of these birds, I perhaps foolishly turned to Google to see if the blue heron had any interesting historical symbolism that might fit her. The internet flood gates opened from sources I’m not sure I trust, but most focused on patience, self-determination, evolving and progressing.

She epitomizes those I’d say.

One suggested herons are “A way your guardian angels are sending you support and a dose of motivation.”

I’m not sure about all of that, but to see her face transform at the sight of a heron, regardless if she is having a down day, makes the whole guardian angel thing a nice metaphor if nothing else, right?

I don’t see my mom as often as I should.

She’s a little over an hour’s drive away and I should make it more often. We talk several times a week on the phone, often when I’m walking Bear, but that probably doesn’t really replace in-person visits.

Maybe that’s in part why I always pull out my phone and stop driving or golfing or walking to photograph these birds she finds so special. She doesn’t text or use social media and as result, when we do get together, I can show her my latest heron prize and see her eyes get wide and hear her say something like “MY GOD,” or a long, drown out “YESSSSS” as she looks closer.

Thanks iCloud for the message and the inspiration for this.

The heron pics won’t be deleted, by the way.