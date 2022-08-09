COLUMN: In balloon and helicopter, she was free from the weight of reality

Sometimes life deals us a needed reality check.

We get wrapped up in our aches and pains, our home chores, work drama and minor family stuff that in the long run is pretty meaningless.

We all do it.

We all think of ourselves first a lot of the time.

Then we get smacked in the head with the reality of others — and we feel silly.

It’s 8:32 a.m. Sunday as I start this and I just returned from Hudson Falls where balloon pilot Dave Kramer and his Windrifter Ballooning staff donated their time and balloon leading a group of friends and family volunteers to make a bucket list item of a 27-year-old West Virginia woman come true — kind of.

The woman, Vanessa Bishop, has family rooted in the Kingsbury area and has been battling brain cancer since she was 20.

After fighting it off with multiple surgeries and treatment — all while attending and graduating from West Virginia University — she has another major battle ahead, and not long ago told her “Uncle Bob” of a couple things she’d really like to do: ride in a balloon and in a helicopter.

As I type this, she’s riding back home to West Virginia having done both — kind of.

It was windy, so the balloon was tethered.

But she flew.

Sunday in the balloon.

Saturday in a helicopter.

“Uncle Bob” is actually her second cousin and my longtime friend Bob Bishop, who lined up the flights and then stressed for days about the weather possibly ruining it all. The balloon launch was twice delayed and then relegated to the tether, but the helicopter ride over the Lake George region, donated by local pilot Bob Kellogg, went off without a hitch.

Vanessa excitedly raved about it at a picnic following the ride, marveling about the beauty from above.

While in town, she also went boating on Lake George with fellow friend Steve Connell and saw the fireworks from the water, feet from the launching platform.

She also proudly shared video she captured of my new Spanish son-in-law getting up on a wakeboard for the first time on Hadlock Pond. It was his eighth try and the boat erupted at his success and her video handiwork captured his moment.

She danced too — sometimes while sitting in her wheelchair, sometimes standing up and even twerking — every time friend Barb Rodriguez hit her 30-second dance party button that erupted in dance tunes (picture the Staples reset button but with music!)

She drank spiked seltzers, fired off one-liners at any opportunity and really seemed to be soaking up her time here with her mom, Vicki.

But now back to my point.

I can’t say I really know Vanessa because I only met her this weekend. But I know Bob well, and he has chatted about her for years, so I know her story. Or the abridged version.

I know that the disease has taken so much from her.

She’s relegated to a wheelchair.

She had to claw her way back from surgeries that left her needing to learn to talk and walk.

Her voice, a voice that won her a local singing competition in West Virginia, was altered to make that no longer possible, too.

I also know she’s about the same age as my oldest daughter, who I get to go see sing and play guitar in a few hours at a Hyde Collection museum event. My head is filled with perspective.

So a lot has changed for Vanessa during this insane battle with cancer, but Bob tells me what hasn’t changed is her smile and spirit, and that was evident this weekend. She’s dealing with weight most of us can’t imagine, and smiling through it all.

And there’s my point.

Reality check.

I was bummed that the balloon stayed tethered Sunday. Having flown in balloons before, I wanted her to feel that weightless, silent flight and see animals scurrying from Washington County hedgerows below.

But she didn’t stop smiling her entire 15 minutes in the basket — at times hovering only inches above the ground, mom by her side, weightless and floating.

I hope that weightlessness can carry over to the upcoming battle and I hope plans for another try on the next visit — untethered — can happen soon.

With the balloon packed away, the champagne toast was commencing when one of the balloon staff asked if anyone wanted a non-alcoholic alternative.

I can’t remember Vanessa’s exact words, but they were something like: “why would you?”

And I know I heard her joke that she’d happily take the ones poured out already if anyone did opt for the alternative.

And she smiled at her own joke.

Learn from her.

I sure did.