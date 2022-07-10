COLUMN: 'Hometown USA' left good impression on new family members

I asked my daughter’s new in-laws from Spain what was most memorable or striking about America, having been here almost a week to see their son marry my daughter?

Their answer?

Number one: The wedding. Perhaps predictable because it was amazing and the reason for the visit!

Number two: The people.

Number three: The green (verde) and the trees.

Fernando Gonzalez and his wife Cristina Rodriguez were a little scared to come here, my daughter, Kirsti, told me.

The headlines from America in Spain these days involve shootings, shootings, social protests, political upheaval — and more shootings.

So, for them to say “the people” have been so memorable — well, it made me feel good.

That’s what I wanted to happen.

To be fair, Cristina was anxious to travel also because of a past bad experience in England with unhelpful airline workers. But our country’s recent killing spree has been pretty shocking for many of us living here, too, so I understood their concern.

But this isn’t a gun column.

This is an upbeat, proud column about us here in the Glens Falls area.

In their time here, they attended a perfect Thursday evening wedding at our home between Miguel and Kirsti.

Fernando, Cristina and Miguel’s brother, Pablo, got to meet nearly 100 of our friends and family and despite a pretty significant language barrier, they mingled with them all.

At one point, I saw the 63-year-old Fernando shake hands with my dad near the bar, but I was pretty sure they didn’t make the new family connection.

When he went back to his table, I walked over to Fernando and tried to tell him he just shook hands with my “padre” (one of about 10 Spanish words I know).

He understood and smiled, and I walked in the other direction. When I turned around, Fernando was headed back to my dad to try to chat and acknowledge what I had told him.

Now, my 82-year-old dad can’t hear and Fernando can’t speak English (a little better than my Spanish though), but when I walked back over, they were working it out with smiles and laughs — and Pablo was translating a little.

But beyond the wedding, they raved about Michelle Jones and her Glens Falls Inn, where they stayed.

They had a blast at friend Bob Bishop’s lakeside place on Hadlock Pond.

They loved Sunnyside Par 3, where we got to play golf and have lunch while Kirsti performed some tunes on her guitar.

And they had wide eyes walking my dog with me in Crandall Park and Cole’s Woods, at one point saying it was “like a jungle.” They also asked if I knew everyone in there because many others were out there walking like us and everyone said hello.

I told them no, but that’s pretty common around here to say hi to folks whether you know them or not.

On Monday, they will leave for New York City to see the tourist sites for a couple of days before flying back.

I hope NYC doesn’t screw it up!

The sites are great and historic and there is art and so much culture in everything from architecture to food.

But the millions of people on the streets won’t be saying hello, and the verde and trees are pretty much corralled in Central Park. It’s electric, but it’s not us up here in the north country.

I didn’t have any real preconceived notions about my then future in-laws before their arrival. And I only really knew their son from FaceTime, to be honest, but liked what I did know and how he was treating my firstborn.

But now, after spending days with them, I feel better about my daughter likely living the rest of her life a bazillion miles away. While that distance will be hard, I love Miguel and his spirit and energy and feel confident he’ll treat Kirsti with respect and care for her.

But I now also feel confident that Fernando and Cristina will treat her like their daughter and come to the rescue if needed — like I would if I were there.

I’m glad the people of our area made a great impression on my new family members from Spain who had never been to America. I’m glad they can go back and tell their friends and family that we are much more than the headlines.

And I want them to know that they made a great impression on us too. My mother was raving about how they are such a nice family. Friends who have shared more time with them have all said the same — so I’m sharing that with you.

I hope to make a similar impression when we head back to Spain to meet their friends and family.