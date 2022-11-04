COLUMN: From name novelty to friendship

This is Part 1 of a two-part column detailing the odd decade-old friendship of two guys named Dave Blow. Just before COVID-19, American Dave Blow and his family visited England to see England Dave Blow and his family. England Dave Blow and his wife recently visited the Glens Falls area.

I can honestly say England Dave Blow and American Dave Blow are now true friends.

His recent five-day trip here with his wife, Julie, took us past the bizarre-last-name-kindred-spirit novelty to actual friends — and I’m again so glad I responded to his drunken friend request to all the world’s Dave Blows in 2012.

We packed a month’s worth of activities into five days, which left us beat and in need of a liver break, much like after I convinced my wife and two daughters to visit to his hometown right before COVID-19 hit. But it was perfect and he told me “it was the absolute highlight of my life.”

It started with a laughter-and-story-filled Wednesday evening bonfire with drinks, tunes and friends just hours after his arrival — highlighted by England Dave stepping on my springy pool cover not realizing there was a pool under it.

On Thursday, the only rainy day of their visit, Dave and Julie toured around by themselves — including stops at supermarkets to feed his “supermarket fetish.” He loves to see how and what people eat when he visits places and marveled at the offerings in our Walmart Supercenter.

“Spam, Spam shampoo, car tires — and guns in the corner,” he said with a laugh, clearly paying homage to Monty Python before adding that he was surprised the cost of food is higher here than in England. “Cheese spread was bloody $8!”

He also checked sausage gravy and biscuits off his wish list items that morning at Kerrie’s Northway Diner, with rave reviews.

Knowing that England Dave and Julie like to visit restaurants and pubs that aren’t touristy wherever they travel, the first stop on Thursday evening was Queensbury’s Randy’s Roost, owned by old friend Randy Benway.

They loved it and were the life of the place mixed in with the regulars.

A man sitting next to me, Jeff Rumpf from Queensbury, said he had read many of my past stories, including about England Dave, and it was clear he loved being part of the conversation. At one point he asked Dave about the impact on him of the queen’s passing, and learned that it was significant for him and all of England. Rumpf is a motorcycle guy and mechanic whose long white beard made him look a bit like an old gold prospector, England Dave said.

“They were down to earth, working, honest people,” Rumpf said in a follow-up interview when asked about the England Blows.

Benway, who had previously asked me to bring in England Dave when he came to town, said he loved seeing them interact with his regulars.

“When somebody new comes in, my group can’t get enough of them. They’re not nosy, but they want to interact,” he said. “They’re like I am. I love to interact with people when I travel, hear their story and tell them mine. England Dave Blow likes to interact and he brings it out of you.”

From Randy’s, we went to the Bullpen Tavern for a bite to eat, where Dave and Julie were baffled by all the menu choices. We have a lot more food choices in restaurants than they are used to and they seemed overwhelmed before Dave settled on a chicken quesadilla and Julie a shaved steak sandwich called the Horseman.

Then it was next door to 42 Degrees to hear an impromptu performance by a group assembled by drummer-owner Robin Barkenhagen, including insanely talented keyboardist Chris Zeunges.

We enjoyed a lively the first set, then headed home to crash.

Checking off items

On Friday, we took care of wish list item No. 2: shoot some guns.

We started with a .22-caliber rifle that showed off England Dave’s marksmanship learned as a boy in the Army Cadets, which he likened to “young teens playing military, discipline, teamwork.”

One by one, he spun the metal targets, leaving my 82-year-old father impressed. Good shooting impresses him.

Next I brought out my cannon-sounding .270 hunting rifle for some 100-yard practice. Each shot left everyone flinching, even with ear plugs.

Then it was skeet shooting with a 12-gauge shotgun, blasting those fluorescent orange clay pigeons from the sky. Julie, my wife Tania and friend Dan Stewart joined in too. And my 82-year-old dad, who resisted shooting, saying he “can’t see,” agreed to shoot once.

He pulverized the clay pigeon, and called it a day. Can’t see, huh?

England Dave and people from countries all over the world are intrigued with our gun culture, but Dave said that day at our bucolic camp on 300 acres made him realize there are Americans who responsibly own and use guns.

He admitted that he and Julie were a little scared coming here because they hear a lot about our gun violence, “then you realize there aren’t people running around with guns like the Wild West.”

And they loved my dad. They said he epitomized what they expected from a rural American.

“He was like Grandpa Walton,” Dave said, an analogy I loved because my dad loves that show.

Friday night was the epic party for Dave and Julie held at the Glens Falls Inn, where they stayed. It’s owned by good friend Michelle Jones, who thought up the idea. Dave and Julie were basically plopped into my friend group for four hours — and they did so effortlessly in a dizzying stream of conversations.

England Dave, decked out in a feather-clad fedora and sport coat, was dazzling them with his storytelling, his laughter and that “brilliant” English accent. Friend Steve Connell made a vat of paella to feed the group, and the daughter of friend Matt Caimano captured the night perfectly with a posed group shot on the stairs of the inn that saw everybody smiling real smiles.

Part 2 of the uniting of the Blows column will appear in Sunday’s Post-Star. It will detail a boat trip on Lake George, a visit to Hicks Orchard, naked gnomes and observations from the England Blows from an interview after they returned home to reflect.