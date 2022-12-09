COLUMN: Christmas tree ornaments offer variety of memories

I’m not sure if I have a favorite ornament on our now-artificial Christmas tree.

Sure, I love the Red Sox glove and ball combo, the Miami Dolphins traditional style bulb ornament and the ready-to-pass Dan Marino figurine I always place riding a stuffed animal Rudolph like a cowboy on a horse.

But those are the fun, funny ones, and me starting this column with them is a typical, avoiding-emotion-with-a-laugh maneuver.

But in reality, there is a ton of emotion on a Christmas tree.

On ours, there’s the “Our First Christmas” ball bought for my wife, Tania, in 1991.

There are two sets of memory-provoking tiny handprints in gingerbread hung by ribbons, made by our two daughters’ preschool hands guided into the dough by then day care provider and now surrogate grandmother Joy Griffin.

There are ornaments featuring Kirsti and Sarah’s baby pictures, toddler pictures, grade school pictures and even one from Sarah’s University of Vermont dance team taken just last year.

And, of course, there are at least a few picture ornaments of the glue of the family: our dog, Bear.

It’s been a tradition for us to buy or make each other ornaments every Christmas, now totaling 30 years’ worth. Our tree isn’t uniformly decorated, but more a chaotic blast of colors and shapes — and memories.

Some years we did better than others with our ornament choices for each other, and the less emotional or special ones get relegated to the wall side of the tree, but they’re still there.

My wife, in recent years, began affixing photos to bark-edged wood pieces for my two daughters and I — and Bear — and brought huge smiles to the faces of our new in-laws in Spain last week with one she gave them made from pictures of the recent wedding of our kids, Kirsti and Miguel.

Our tree has a crystal glass hot air balloon because we got engaged in one.

There’s a cool glass peacock, with a real feather sticking out the end, and a gold aspen leaf from a Colorado trip.

There’s a disco ball, channeling my wife’s love of ABBA, and an origami bird inside a bulb from San Francisco.

One, Sarah’s Winnie-the-Pooh pacifier holder that was affixed to her basically 24 hours a day for her first couple of years of life, isn’t even an ornament, but I love that I made it one.

We truly have a married lifetime of happy ornament memories on our tree.

But a Christmas tree and the ornaments that adorn it can evoke sadness too — back to my point about the emotional impact.

Ours has several Hallmark Grinch figurines given to us over many years by my mother-in-law, who loved Christmas but passed away almost a decade ago after battling cancer. There are some from Scotland, too, purchased by my wife for us when she visited there with her mom and sister not long before her mom passed.

There’s also a special silver angel, given to my wife from her mom at her last, super-sad Christmas.

Another, a handmade singing girl made from a styrofoam ball, felt and cardboard, dates from my wife’s early childhood and I can tell holds a special connection to her mom by the way she carefully hangs it each year.

Our tree also has a small, blue glass teardrop ornament given to us by a friend who committed suicide not long after. I think of her every time I hang that one up.

And even the happy ones of our kids when they were little evoke mixed emotions because both are adults now, meaning we are much older adults now and they’re a reminder of the speed of time.

But despite the roller coaster of emotions the tree evokes, I love the totality of our ornament collection and have pondered writing this column before. The spark that made me do it now, however, was my 81-year-old mom.

I was speaking with her the other day and I was a little bummed when she told me she had thought about not putting up the tree in my childhood home this year. She has always loved Christmas and loved that tree and the process of decorating it.

My dad, not so much.

So to hear her talk like that bothered me. But, she then said she decided to haul up the tree and ornaments from the basement, throw on some Christmas music and do it anyway. And seeing the lifetime of accumulated ornaments I think helped her. She sounded happy that she followed through.

In a follow-up call Thursday, I asked her about the emotion of the ornaments and it was like turning on a faucet of memories.

She spoke about the hiking Santa ornament given to her by a now deceased longtime friend and former colleague after my mom’s hiking trip to the Canadian Rockies.

There was a nutcracker from Germany from a trip with another friend, needlepoint ornaments from another, and balls with my name and my sister Debbie’s name on them in glitter, given to her by her long-deceased mom.

While speaking to me on the phone, she wound up a little drummer boy ornament that was her mother’s as well, and the “Little Drummer Boy” song chimed in the background as she walked around the rooms narrating her decorations.

There was a poinsettia-painted sand dollar my dad made for her, gift ornaments from former kindergarten students and from grandkids, a glass bell (she loves bells) and the Nativity scene with 28-cent price tags on the bottom of the wise men.

And by the fireplace were 12 wooden ornaments lined up in a row, painted when I was probably 4 and my sister 6. The messy ones, like the dog holding a gift, were mine. My sister’s four were much nicer and my mom’s four were the neatest. I can tell those are special for her, and they are for me too.

I asked her why she thought about not doing it this year, especially hearing how happy she was to describe them all to me. She said it involved the lugging up the cellar stairs and the fact she isn’t hosting us all for Christmas any more.

But she then said she was so glad she did it.

“It’s the feelings that you get when you’re putting them up,” she said.

And when I asked if she’ll keep doing it and shelve those thoughts about stopping the tradition, she said she would.

“Oh, yes. As long as I can manage walking around I think I’ll keep doing it,” she said.

I’m going to volunteer to do the lugging in the future to make sure she can.