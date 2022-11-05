COLUMN: Blown away by the colors, hospitality

This is Part 2 of a two-part column detailing the odd decade-old friendship of two guys named Dave Blow. Just before COVID-19, American Dave Blow and his family visited England to see England Dave Blow and his family. England Dave Blow and his wife recently visited the Glens Falls area.

Saturday for the England Blows involved a foliage tour on Lake George on friend Rachelle Gormley’s boat, a trip Julie Blow said was her highlight. The England Blows explained that England has a lot of rivers, but very few lakes, so spending time by a campfire on an island in a gorgeous lake eating picnic sandwiches and soaking in the beauty was such a treat, she said.

“That was just, 'Wow,'” she said in a follow-up chat after they got back home.

England Dave had a "wow" moment there, also, when he jumped into the frigid lake. He didn’t stay in long, but the photo was snapped to prove it happened.

On Saturday night, we agreed we were all pretty spent and decided to stay in.

My wife and I stuck to the plan, but apparently by about 7 p.m., the England Blows had reconsidered and went exploring, first to Beamers Pub on South Street and then to the Grateful Den for some food, with some friends they just met at Beamers.

On Sunday, my wife and I were a little more fresh than they were as we headed for brunch at The Trap in Fort Ann, which we loved (cider doughnut egg sandwich with bacon was insane!). We went there because it was on the way to Hicks Orchard in Granville, where we planned to try some of their hard cider products. You see, the England Blows live in cider country outside of Bath, with ancient cideries close by. Dave hates beer and only drinks cider. Though Hicks features more wine than cider products, England Dave loved the tasting.

It was also at Hicks that the couple’s two traveling naked gnomes made their most prominent appearance. They have good friends named Steve and Judy, and both are pretty short, I’m told. So the England Blows got this mini naked gnome couple, named them Steve and Judy, and have photographed them everywhere in their abundant travels — including several spots at Hicks. A worker there who handles social media duties was taking shots of them, too, with Dave, and said they might be headed for the Instagram page. He loved the attention. The gnome photos are being compiled for a calendar to give to the couple.

But as great as Hicks was (yes, we got doughnuts there too), the drive there through Fort Ann and Hartford and into Granville was stunning, arguably the best foliage color I’ve ever seen.

“I had no idea. I was gobsmacked,” Dave said.

He told how his mother came to New England chasing foliage in 2000 and raved about it, which was part of why he chose to come in October.

“It was like a painting, like a Monèt,” Julie added.

As we drove, around every turn and over every hill they’d let out a gasp or a comment about the splendor.

I repeatedly told them how lucky their timing was, both for fall warmth and beauty.

Sunday evening was capped with a visit on the porch of the Glens Falls Inn, and me sharing some of a 25-year-old batch of hard cider I made with my great uncle’s old recipe. Dave loved it and said he was going to bring the rest home in his suitcase to share with his cider-loving mates. We then made stops at Sunnyside Par 3 to give them a glimpse of American football Sunday at a hometown pub, finished by a stop at O’Toole’s for dinner because we were a little late ordering our entrees at Sunnyside.

On Monday, before they left, I treated them to the American staple — Dunkin' Donuts — and bid farewell with heartfelt hugs and promises to do it again.

But I wasn’t done with them.

The interview

In a follow-up Facetime chat a few days later, I basically interviewed them to see what they thought of the visit after time to reflect. Dave said he was surprised by our low speed limits, despite roads that are far better and wider than England roads where you can go faster.

On the theme of cars, Julie rehashed how they had to drive miles with a maddening beeper sound going off in the rental car after Dave had inadvertently hit the emergency brake pedal slightly. In England, the emergency brakes are all hand brakes and it took until the next morning for him to figure it out.

Dave was amazed at the “cannabis for sale” billboards in Massachusetts, saying there is a movement in England these days to basically toughen marijuana laws.

Julie was equally amazed by the size of American cocktails, the fact that they come in bigger glasses, but also how the shots aren’t measured like in England, leading to much stronger drinks.

“One was like I had three or four,” she said with a laugh.

They were both aghast that homes had no fences around them and that people leave belongings out in the open. He said where he lives, stuff would be stolen and everybody has fences. When talking with a resident he met on a Glens Falls sidewalk, the man said that’s because we have guns and people don’t want to get shot.

Julie marveled that there were no clothes hanging on lines, saying that happens everywhere in England.

Perhaps most striking to them, however, was how they were so welcomed into an American friend group and felt so at home.

“I feel really privileged to be dropped into a normal America with real people who acted like they’d known you for ages,” Dave said. “And any of you could certainly come over here and fit in immediately.”

And my friends loved them, also speaking about how easy it was to visit with them.

“There was no awkward feeling-out stage, just immediate great conversations and howling laughs and one awesome walk on the pool cover,” friend Matt Caimano said. “I still think it’s a great story how you two found each other and became genuine friends. It was really cool to be a small part of that and I’m very happy to have met them.”

To me, this whole story of a friendship, blossomed over a drunken Facebook friend request, is a lesson to step outside the norm and take a chance once in a while on something a little crazy.

The payback can be pretty great when you do.

Oh, and all but one of his Friday night pub crew liked my 25-year-old cider he safely got home in his suitcase!