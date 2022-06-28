COLUMN: A little 'playing catch therapy' can help

It’s Monday morning and I just watched a heart-wrenching yet heart-warming segment on the “Today" show about a man who lost his teenage son in a car accident.

The two shared a love of baseball and it detailed how the dad has now made it a mission to play catch — like he did with his son for years — with people who may need a little playing catch therapy.

Playing catch therapy is my term, not theirs.

But it’s real, and the timing of this story couldn’t have been better, because it’s fresh in my mind.

My oldest daughter, Kirsti, almost 25 now, is home from Spain to marry her Spanish soulmate in a couple of weeks.

She is glowing and so happy, which makes me happy.

As a parent, that’s all that matters, right?

But I’d be lying if I said that not seeing one of your kids for 10 months at a clip is easy.

It bums me out that not seeing her or not hearing from her becomes the norm, and accepted by both of us.

It’s probably especially hard because when she does come back in the summer, it’s usually for several weeks — a total immersion that often involves me watching her play gigs, traveling to the beach, to Fenway and seeing concerts in Albany or Saratoga.

Then it’s done — like ripping off a Band-Aid.

But back to playing catch.

Over the years since her high school softball pitching days ended, I would often ask her if she wanted to “go play catch?”

The answers varied, but at least half the time I’d guess, she’d oblige. We’d head to the backyard and toss the fluorescent green ball back and forth, her catching it with the high school glove I used in the '80s and me using one I found along a local road in 1991.

We’d chat. We goof around with arm slots. Sometimes there would be a pitching contest with both of us taking turns squatting in the catcher position.

A friend not long ago asked if I still had a bucket of softballs she could use to help her daughter. I did, and I ended up pitching to the girl a bit on the field across the street.

It felt good to do that again.

The bucket of balls was left inside the garage door with my old glove on top.

I think Kirsti must have seen it and a couple days ago, she asked me if I wanted to “play catch?”

I don’t think I ever said no to her since T-ball when it came to playing catch.

As a guy who bleeds Red Sox blood and who loved every second on the baseball diamond in high school and men’s league softball, I probably always got more out of these moments than she did.

But honestly, I don’t recall the last time she prompted the catch — which made this one so special.

It was brief, probably 20 minutes or so. She talked about missing softball competition, but also about the pressure it created (especially as a pitcher). We talked about the triumphs, like how as a freshman junior varsity player she was told at the last second she had to pitch a varsity game against Gloversville because all the varsity pitchers were sick — and won!

But we also talked about music, and family and life — all to the melodic slapping of a ball hitting well-worn leather.

My playing catch tale doesn’t have a sad root like the dad on "Today." I can’t imagine his grief. His first catch after his son’s death was with his son’s teammate who survived the crash — therapy for both of them, they said.

And he now apparently books times to play catch with others who need it.

Time, the Atlantic Ocean and thousands of miles have changed my relationship with my playing catch partner, and now married life will add to that.

But when we slide on those vintage gloves to play catch, I think both of us are transported back in time and troubles wash away with every toss.

I’m so grateful she asked.

David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

