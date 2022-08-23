COLUMN: A fallen friend, a changed tournament

For almost a decade now, a group of old Proctor High School buddies from points all over the country converge at Vermont’s Proctor-Pittsford Country Club to play a little golf — and more importantly — to reminisce and laugh.

When the golf ends, the now 50-plus-year-old crew would often retreat to the Little League field for a comical — yet competitive — tennis ball baseball game, and then head to the only pub in town.

The “Northern Swing Open” is sponsored by Sandy’s Cut 'n' Curl (not really, but that was the name of one player’s mom’s salon in town, so we go with it!)

In recent years we added a thrift store green jacket, with an “official” NSO patch for the MVP of the winning team. And there’s a trophy, bought used of course, with lots of our names on it.

It’s a day we all cherish.

It’s reliving old stories that never get old.

It’s competition too, which this group still likes.

It’s seeing friendly faces that got etched into your teenage minds four decades ago.

But last year, after a year hiatus thanks to COVID-19, the mood took a dark turn.

As we were literally about to tee off, one friend got a phone call and his face dropped and his eyes teared up as we all stood around wondering what happened.

We assumed it was a family matter.

Then he told us the shocking news: One of the players, who was supposed to be there with us, had died in his sleep the night before.

We had been wondering where he was. We had been waiting for his Toyota pickup to come flying in at the last minute — like usual. He was an OG member who never missed one since 2013.

The group of about 12 just stood there.

Shocked. Saddened. Wondering what to do.

Some turned away to collect themselves. Some hugged.

We questioned whether we should, but we played anyway, telling ourselves he’d be appalled, probably angry, if we didn’t.

But it was a somber round.

No tennis ball baseball.

And a sad evening at the pub.

But last Saturday, we were back at it. Almost a year to the day of his passing.

One friend had hats made in his honor.

I had his initials and a little cross etched on the nameplate of the trophy just below last year’s winners.

And after we passed the hat, we had raised more than $1,100 for a scholarship in his name at a lakeside conservation camp that was near to his heart.

He was really the first of the tight high school crew to pass away in our older years, so it was kind of difficult for all of us. He had some struggles in life, but he was a great guy and he was one of us, and never missed this tournament.

Saturday was a little more back to normal. There was a lot more laughter, a lot of reminiscing and some great recollections and memories shared about our fallen friend.

The man’s parents joined us at the pub after the round and I told them about the funds raised for the scholarship. They had just come from a memorial service for their son and were emotional, but seemed to feed off the spirit and tradition in the room.

The golf outing always had such a carefree, high school vibe to it and it came back this year a bit, but the memory of the fallen friend was still pretty vivid for all.