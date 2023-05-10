SOUTH GLENS FALLS — It was a belated opening day at Moreau Rec Park Saturday as the South Glens Falls Girls Softball Rec League kicked off its 2023 season.

“Today is our opening day take two, is what I’m calling it,” said Jeff Casey, president of the South Glens Falls Girls Softball Rec Board. “Because we were supposed to have it last Saturday, but unfortunately the weather hasn’t been very cooperative.”

Although Casey said the league was able to get a few games in last week, Saturday marked the first time most of the 215 athletes comprising 19 teams assembled at the quads to play ball this year.

“We’ve never had that many girls sign up, and 19 teams is just unheard of,” Casey said. “But this is pretty much everybody’s first game … so it’s a great way to start the season.”

After posing for team pictures and receiving the star treatment parading onto the fields, girls age four to 12 spent the day battling it out on the diamond among family and friends.

Casey said community-sponsored rec programs like the one in South Glens Falls are vital, especially in a place like South Glans Falls with such a strong varsity league.

“The South Glens Falls softball program is probably one of the best in the area,” he said. “Any rec program in any community is huge, because it’s the feeder program to your high school teams and your middle school teams, and really it’s introducing the sport to kids, showing them it’s fun. It’s a lot of fun.”

With low stakes and a focus on fundamentals and sportsmanship, Casey said the rec league acts as a proving ground so that when the athletes get into the upper-grade level, they can excel in the program.

“You get to play with your friends. There’s no pressure. Winning and losing doesn’t matter. It’s learning to play the game the right way and having fun with your friends,” he said. “So when they get to middle school and high school, coaches know that they’ve been taught well. They’ve been taught the right things to do, and they can just hit the ground running with their kids. There’s no re-teaching stuff.”

Casey said he and all the board members, coaches, and parents take pride in being the place “where the tradition starts.”

“It’s a fun chaos. This is great,” Casey said. “Softball is life in South Glens Falls, and we want to keep that tradition going.”