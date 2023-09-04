From a press release: Those who travel Quaker Road in Queensbury should expect overnight lane closures and increased construction activity resuming Tuesday, Sept. 5 between the intersections with Route 9 (Upper Glen Street) and Warren Street, running through the night of Wednesday, September 20.

Contractors will be milling and resurfacing pavement and performing work for traffic signals in preparation for re-paving. This activity will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weeknights only as weather allows. Closures will not occur during Adirondack Balloon Festival September 21-24.

Detours will be established as needed, and those planning to travel in this area should seek alternate routes during these time periods. Contractors will allow crossing of Quaker Road at at least one of two major intersections, Ridge Road or Bay Road, during the closures.

This work is part of a rehabilitation of 3.96 miles of Quaker Road that began in June and is expected to wrap up by October 1, 2023.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Warren County Department of Public Works thanks everyone in advance for their cooperation.