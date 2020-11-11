Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events

“It was beautiful, even knowing that we’re not going to be there. I think for veterans this is going to be a hard day,” he said.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little pleaded with residents to wear masks and socially distance in honor of those who served in the armed forces. “They have endured loss of friends, loss of limbs and loss of mental and emotional security to protect us. Now our veterans need us,” he said in a statement.

Ninety-eight veterans have died from COVID-19 in Missouri’s seven veterans homes since Sept. 1, and Gov. Mike Parson ordered an independent review after several deaths in October.

In Oklahoma, more than 300 cases of coronavirus have been reported at six of the state’s seven veterans homes and 72 residents have died from COVID-19. Officials believe the two worst outbreaks were caused by an employee who was infected but had no symptoms.

Rusty Elkins said his 84-year-old father Glenn Elkins, who joined the Navy during the Korean War and spent most of his career as a public school teacher and administrator, was among those who died from COVID-19 after contracting it at the veterans home in Norman, Oklahoma.