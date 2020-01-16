Trump's impeachment trial underway with reading of charges

Later in the afternoon, Chief Justice John Roberts was to administer the jurors' oath to senators who swear to deliver "impartial justice." An escort committee of senators was assigned to meet him at the Capitol.

The events, unfolding during an election year as Trump seeks another term, will be a test not only of his presidency but also of the nation's three branches of power and its system of checks and balances. Several senators are running for the Democratic party's nomination to challenge Trump in November.

The president calls the impeachment a "hoax," even as new information emerges about his actions toward Ukraine that led to the charges against him.

Pelosi said new allegations from an indicted associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, only reinforces the need for the Senate to consider further testimony about the president's actions toward Ukraine.

Pelosi noted that typically a special prosecutor would investigate but she doubted that would happen.

"This is an example of all of the president's henchmen," Pelosi said, "and I hope that the senators do not become part of the president's henchmen."