Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide

Jeff Bock, senior media analyst for Exhibitor Relations, grants that the large chains have a difficult decision given the varying levels of coronavirus fears across the U.S. But he suspects theaters will close after the weekend.

“It pretty much sends the message: Hollywood is closing down," said Bock, citing the erased release calendar. “The writing is on the wall. And it couldn't come at a worse time for the industry. It's already in a battle for eyeballs with the streaming services. For the foreseeable future, streaming will be king."

Most chains have sought to assure moviegoers that their theaters, seats and concession areas are being thoroughly and frequently cleaned. Cineplex, Canada's largest chain, said it was using enhanced cleaning methods. In an earnings report Thursday, Mooky Greidinger, the chief executive of Cineworld, Regal's corporate owner, said the virus had not affected its business “to a material degree.”

“I am of course conscious of the possibility that events could develop adversely very quickly and change this position in the short term,” said Greidinger, "but I remain confident that the crisis will ultimately pass and that the cinema exhibition industry will continue to play a major role in providing fun, laughter, happiness and joy to millions of dedicated movie fans, just as it has for over a century."