Low rates and heavy buyer demand send US home sales surging

“There is some localized evidence of a softer urban market, particularly in the highest-priced markets, San Francisco and Manhattan, and an eye-catching divergence in sale prices, but no evidence of a widespread flight to suburban pastures, said Jeff Tucker, an economist at Zillow.

“The primary issue in much of the country,” Tucker said, “is the inventory drought, both urban and suburban, that’s failing to meet the surprisingly robust demand from buyers eager to lock in record-low mortgage rates.”

In the midst of the pandemic-inducted recession, the U.S. housing market has emerged as one of the few resilient sectors of the economy. An unusually sparse supply of homes around the country is both helping fuel demand and keeping sales lower than they might otherwise be. The supply of homes for sale in July was down 2.6% from June and off 21% from a year ago. At the current sales pace, there is a 3.1-month supply of houses — down from 3.9 months in June and the 4.2 months a year ago.

The result is that homes put up for sale are vanishing quickly. Homes were on the market for an average of 22 days in July, down by two days from June. And they are disappearing seven days faster than in the same month last year. The NAR said more than two-thirds of homes sold in July had been on the market for less than a month.