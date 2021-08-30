Ida's sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline

Among the crash victims was Kent Brown, a “well-liked,” 49-year-old father of two, his brother Keith Brown said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. Keith Brown said his brother was in construction but had been out of work for a while. He didn’t know where his brother was headed when the crash happened.

Edwards said he expects the death toll to rise.

In Slidell, crews searched for a 71-year-old man who was attacked by an alligator that tore off his arm as he walked through Ida's floodwaters. His wife pulled him to the steps of the home and paddled away to get help, but when she returned, he was gone, authorities said.

On Grand Isle, the barrier island that bore the full force of Ida's winds, Police Chief Scooter Resweber said he was “amazed that no one was killed or even seriously injured.”

About half of the properties on the island of about 1,400 people were heavily damaged or destroyed, and the main roadway was nearly completely covered in sand brought in from the tidal surge.

“I’ve ridden out other hurricanes: Hurricane Isaac, Katrina, Gustav, Ike. ... This is the worst,” Resweber said.