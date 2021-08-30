Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters power grid

The hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, the storm that devastated New Orleans in 2005 and was blamed for 1,800 deaths.

“For the most part, all of our levees performed extremely well -- especially the federal levees -- but at the end of the day, the storm surge, the rain, the wind all had devastating impacts,” Edwards said. “We have tremendous damage to homes and to businesses."

When daylight came, the streets of New Orleans were littered with branches and some roads were blocked. But there were no immediate reports of the catastrophic flooding city officials had feared.

“I had a long miserable night,” said Chris Atkins, who was in his New Orleans home when he heard a “kaboom” and all the sheetrock in the living room collapsed. A short time later, the whole side of the living room fell onto his neighbor’s driveway.

“Lucky the whole thing didn’t fall inward. It would have killed us,” he said.

The misery isn't over for many. Stephanie Blaise returned to her home with her father in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward after evacuating. It only lost some shingles. But with no idea when electricity would be restored, she didn't plan to stay long.