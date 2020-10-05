Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

But others abandoned the year entirely, including Marvel’s “Black Widow," Spielberg’s “West Side Story" and Universal’s “Candyman,” all of which were pushed to 2021 in recent weeks.

Although there are a handful of major films still set for 2020, like Pixar's “Soul," as well as a consistent calendar of independents and art house films, Friday’s announcement that “No Time To Die” was being delayed to 2021 came as a final blow.

Without the big releases, Cineworld said it can’t give customers “the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theaters against the backdrop of COVID-19."

“We did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets — including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theaters and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry,″ said Greidinger. “We cannot be in the situation where every week we are getting another delay and another delay."

Cineworld shares fell as low as 15.64 pounds in London and were down 31% at 27.41 in morning trading.