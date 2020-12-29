Stefanik to visit Georgia for GOP rally as early voting begins

“Congresswoman Stefanik is one of the most prolific Republican fundraisers in the country, and one of the top requested surrogates for races across the country,” DeGrasse said.

As President Donald Trump has contested the results of the Nov. 3 general election in many states, including Georgia, he has alleged fraud. The president and his supporters have accused Georgia’s elections officials, as well as the company that manufactured the voting machines used there, of willfully working to ensure he lost the presidential election.

Those claims of fraud have spurred many people to suggest Republicans should not vote in the upcoming runoff election in a show of support to Trump.

On "Fox & Friends," Stefanik expressed support for the president’s ongoing legal battles over the election, but stressed that the Senate race is a different issue altogether, with much at stake for her party.

“The president certainly has the right to pursue legal recourse, and there are questions as to how the election was conducted in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Michigan,” she said. “However, this Senate race — it’s all on the line. If you want to stand against a socialist takeover of the United States Senate, it’s imperative that Georgians turn out to vote.”