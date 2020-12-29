Stefanik to visit Georgia for GOP rally as early voting begins

WATERTOWN — Since Election Day, both the Republican and Democratic parties have focused a huge amount of energy on the last election of this cycle: the Georgia Senate runoff races.
On Nov. 3, Georgia voters were faced with a very unusual election — both of their Senators were up for re-election.
Republican Sen. David Perdue’s six-year term was finished, and he was running for re-election against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Darrell McGuire.
Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to her seat in 2019 when former Georgia Sen. John Isakson retired, was also standing in a special “jungle election” against 21 candidates from all registered Georgia parties.
In both cases, the only way a candidate would have been able to win on Nov. 3 was if they received more than 50% of the vote. Nobody did.
Now, the top two vote-getters from each race are facing off in another, final election, that ends Jan. 5. Sen. Perdue is facing Ossoff, while Sen. Loeffler is facing Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Following the results of November’s general election, which left Republicans with 50 seats in the Senate and Democrats with 48, both parties see the Georgia races as make-or-break. For Democrats, clinching two more Democratic senators will ensure they have a small, but powerful majority in both chambers of Congress going into 2021.
For Republicans, these Senate seats present their last chance to hold onto power, with a Democratic majority in the House and Democratic President-elect Joseph Biden headed to the presidency.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has decided to join the fight, and will be in Augusta, Georgia, on Tuesday to participate in a “Get Out the Vote” rally and to encourage Georgia Republicans to vote early.
“When it comes to Georgia, what we don’t want to see is a far left Senate, like I’ve experienced in the far-left House controlled by Nancy Pelosi,” Stefanik said Monday morning on "Fox & Friends." “Chuck Schumer, I see it in New York state, he is far left. ... It is all on the line in Georgia, which is why I’m going down there tomorrow.”
This is not the first time Stefanik has gotten involved in the Georgia Senate races.
According to Alex DeGrasse, senior adviser to the congresswoman, over the last election cycle she raised more than $300,000 in small-dollar donations for the Georgia Battleground Fund, which is a joint fundraising committee for both Sens. Loeffler and Perdue, as well as for their campaigns individually.
DeGrasse said Stefanik was invited to Georgia by both Sens. Loeffler and Perdue, as well as the Republican National Committee, because of her long-standing support of national Republican causes.
“Congresswoman Stefanik is one of the most prolific Republican fundraisers in the country, and one of the top requested surrogates for races across the country,” DeGrasse said.
As President Donald Trump has contested the results of the Nov. 3 general election in many states, including Georgia, he has alleged fraud. The president and his supporters have accused Georgia’s elections officials, as well as the company that manufactured the voting machines used there, of willfully working to ensure he lost the presidential election.
Those claims of fraud have spurred many people to suggest Republicans should not vote in the upcoming runoff election in a show of support to Trump.
On "Fox & Friends," Stefanik expressed support for the president’s ongoing legal battles over the election, but stressed that the Senate race is a different issue altogether, with much at stake for her party.
“The president certainly has the right to pursue legal recourse, and there are questions as to how the election was conducted in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Michigan,” she said. “However, this Senate race — it’s all on the line. If you want to stand against a socialist takeover of the United States Senate, it’s imperative that Georgians turn out to vote.”
According to DeGrasse, Stefanik is going to Georgia with the blessing and support of a number of her constituents as well.