Troopers arrest two from Schroon on burglary charges

SCHROON — Two people were arrested on felony burglary charges after breaking into a residence in the town of Schroon on Sunday, state police said.

Christina L. Collins, 46, and Daniel R. Gray, 53, both of Schroon, were charged with third-degree burglary.

Troopers responded to Charley Hill Road in Schroon for a report a of a burglary in progress on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Collins and Gray entered the residence attempting to locate a cat without the owners’ permission, police said in a news release.

Collins and Gray were arrested and transported to the state police station in Schroon for processing.

Both were arraigned at Schroon Town Court and released on their own recognizance. They will have to return to town court on a later date.