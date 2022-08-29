Jury convicts contractor after trial in Glens Falls City Court

GLENS FALLS — William J. Miner, 55, of Queensbury, was convicted of petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after a three-day jury trial in Glens Falls City Court.

The defendant was convicted of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, after the jury found that he stole from a victim who paid him for the purchase and installation of vinyl siding on the victim’s home and the defendant failed to purchase or install any siding or return the money.

The defendant was also convicted of criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, after the jury determined that the defendant used a victim’s credit card without the victim’s permission to purchase property and then possessed that stolen property in the city of Glens Falls.

The Warren County District Attorney’s Office was represented by assistant district attorneys Grant L. Jones and Connor F. Smith, and the defendant was represented by David Rynkowski.

Miner was put in the custody of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the matter was adjourned for preparation of a pre-sentence investigative report, according to a Warren County news release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.