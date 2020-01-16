Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in Thursday to preside over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, then immediately administered the oath to the full Senate to ensure "impartial justice" as jurors for only the third such proceeding in American history.

Roberts made the short trip across the street from the Supreme Court before being ushered to the Senate chamber.

"Will all senators now stand, and remain standing, and raise their right hand," Roberts said.

"Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God?"

The senators, at their desks, responded and then were called up to sign the oath book

The Constitution mandates the chief justice serve as the presiding officer. Roberts, who has long insisted judges are not politicians, is expected to serve as a referee for the proceedings rather than an active participant. Senators will ultimately render the verdict.

GOP Sen. James Inhofe was absent, home in Oklahoma for a family medical issue, his office said. He plans to return when the full trial begins next week.