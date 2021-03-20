Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances

President Joe Biden has vowed to double offshore wind production by 2030 as part of his administration's efforts to slow climate change. The likely approval of Vineyard Wind — one of two dozen offshore wind projects along the East Coast in varying stages of development — marks a sharp turnaround from the Trump administration, which stymied wind power both onshore and in the ocean.

As president Donald Trump frequently derided wind power as an expensive, bird-slaughtering way to make electricity, and his administration resisted or opposed wind projects nationwide, including Vineyard Wind.

The project's developer temporarily withdraw its application late last year in a bid to stave off possible rejection by the Trump administration. Biden provided a fresh opening for the project soon after taking office in January.

"The United States is poised to become a global clean energy leader," said Laura Daniel Davis, a senior Interior Department official.

Vineyard Wind, which is slated to become operational in 2023, is the first of many offshore wind projects that will help the nation "combat climate change, improve resilience through reliable power and spur economic development to create good-paying jobs," said Amanda Lefton, director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, an Interior agency that oversees the project.