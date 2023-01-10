Zoning changes sought to build apartments at former Mead's Nursery site

QUEENSBURY — The former Mead's Nursery site on Ridge Road has been untouched since closing in 2019 after 70 years in business, but that could soon change.

More than a year after plans for the site were submitted to the Queensbury Planning Board, the applicant, Foothills Builders, is seeking zoning changes to move forward with the project.

The proposed plan would consist of 77 residential units divided into 19 buildings with four units in each. The units resemble a two-story townhouse with a garage included. According to documents submitted to the Queensbury Planning Board, the development also would include an access road, driveways, landscaping and community trails.

The property at 361 Ridge Road requires rezoning to allow for residential units as opposed to the commercial zoning currently in place.

The Queensbury Town Board must approve zoning changes.

On Jan. 17, Foothills will go before the board to ask for favorable recommendations on two zoning changes.

First, the land would need to be changed from Commercial Intensive, or CI, to Moderate Density Residential, or MDR, which is consistent with the zoning south of the property.

Second, the zone would need to be able to "permit additional density under specific conditions." The "neighborhood style development" planned for the lot would exceed the density allowed in the zone.

According to the documents, the town's zoning originally allowed for the proposed density that the project would create. Both duplexes and multifamily units are permitted in MDR zones, but due to the shift over time when single-family homes were most popular the "densities were realigned and reimagined."

The application states this type of housing community is desired by the residents of the area, but the permitted uses do not currently allow for it.

The plans were originally submitted in November 2021, but the developers said they were just gauging reactions from the board before completing and submitting the formal applications.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Queensbury Activities Center.