GLENS FALLS — The Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday granted variances to allow a project by Ames Goldsmith Corp. to move forward.
The company, which makes silver-based products, is seeking to construct a 5,400-square-foot office and shipping/warehouse addition to its facility at 21 Rogers St. The project needed variances because the expanded building would occupy 73% of the total lot. Fifty percent is the maximum lot coverage and the complex is currently grandfathered at 62%. The second variance was requested to allow the rear setback to be 5 feet instead of the required 15 feet.
Representatives for Ames Goldsmith told the board the variances are needed to improve the configuration of the lot.
Patrick Sullivan of Highlander Engineering many employees now park on Rogers Street. The new site layout would create 11 parking spaces on site about 5 feet from the property line.
Plant manager Mike Forcier said the added on-site parking would improve traffic flow on the street.
“We feel it will help the street quite a bit to get all those cars off the road,” he said.
Forcier said the new building will mostly contain storage space, with a few drying ovens.
“The building itself will probably deaden the sound that comes from our existing building, so that should help the neighbors,” he said.
The new building will be made of steel will technically be separate from the existing structure with a fire wall, Sullivan said.
Landscaping buffers will be included on all sides of the lot. Drainage improvements would be made to retain all stormwater on site.
Neighbor Tammy Caldwell said the property has diminished her quality of life and showed a video to the board. She cannot even sit outside with her family, she said.
“The sound is so atrocious; odor is so terrible,” she said.
Smoke billows into her yard, and truck traffic goes up and down the road, she said.
Nancy Underwood, who is running for First Ward supervisor, said the company needs to preserve the quality of life for people who live nearby.
“Let us know you actually care about the care who people who live there,” he said.
She also worried about the company moving jobs out of the area.
Forcier said the company had previously looked at moving jobs to its plant in New Jersey, but decided against that because of customer pushback. It has no intention of cutting jobs in Glens Falls, he said.
Forcier said he has been trying to hire people for over a year now. He has eight open positions, including engineers, lab technicians, operators and truck drivers.
He pointed out the production of silver powders tends to use more hazardous chemicals, Forcier said, and a lot of that work is done at the New Jersey plant.
The Glens Falls plant produces more of the silver oxide product. Among the byproducts are nitrates, which get trucked to the city’s wastewater treatment plant for disposal.
“We’re trying to expand our oxide infrastructure,” he said.
DEC officials make regular visits to the site. He said he has given his cell phone number to Caldwell.
“I feel we try to respond to the community. We don't want anybody to have a poor quality of life in the area,” Forcier said.
Board members said they believe granting the variances will improve the property by getting cars off the street and onto the site, adding landscaping and improving drainage.
The vote was 4-1 with board Chairman Jeffrey Purner, Timothy Larson, Matt McDonald, and Steven Van Guilder voting in favor and Daniel Rice voting in opposition. Board members Stephen Baratta and Cynthia Brower were absent.
Rice said afterward that he is concerned about the increase in lot coverage and decrease in the setback.
The next step is for the company to go before the Planning Board for site plan approval.
