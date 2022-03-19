Youthful Stillwater falls to hot-shooting Newfield in Class C state final

GLENS FALLS — They’ll remember that moment, these young Stillwater basketball players.

They’ll remember watching Newfield celebrate Saturday night after its 87-62 victory over the Warriors in the Class C championship game of the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

If they are able to return to Cool Insuring Arena next year or the year after, that moment will be a foundation to build on.

“These sophomores are real competitive — they’ll think about this and it will burn in their belly for a long time,” said Stillwater head coach Bruce Lilac, whose No. 2-ranked team finished 23-4. “It will make us better basketball players, it will make us better people.”

“We want to remember that,” said sophomore center Jaxon Mueller, who scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. “If we get back here, we want to be on their end of it.”

Fourth-ranked Newfield (23-4) won its first state championship behind a brilliant shooting performance, making 47.7% (21 of 40) from the floor, including 11 of 27 from 3-point range.

Tournament MVP Jalen Hardison dominated for the Trojans, scoring a game-high 31 points and playing defense seemingly all over the court.

“I ain’t surprised,” Newfield coach Mike Nembhard said with a smile. “I’ve been watching him since fifth, sixth grade and I knew back then he was gonna be a great player. What’s scary about it is he’s a junior, he’s coming back next year. He’s our leader, he’s our quarterback, he’s a great kid as well.”

“I just knew I had to be aggressive this game,” Hardison said. “We knew after that game (Friday) that all of us had to step up, all of us had to play a part and that showed tonight. Everybody was hitting their shots and we were just playing lockdown defense.”

The Trojans, who led 34-26 at halftime, seized control with a 16-4 run to open the third quarter — getting 3-pointers from Austin Jenney, Zach Taylor and Hardison to pull away to a 50-30 lead.

Jenney finished with 19 points and Taylor added 14 for Newfield.

Meanwhile, Stillwater struggled with its shooting for a chunk of the second and third quarters. The Warriors made nearly 40% of their shots, but only had four 3-pointers in the game.

Senior point guard C.J. McNeil and sophomore Lukas Lilac each scored 17 for Stillwater.

“They hit a lot of big shots,” Bruce Lilac said. “We tried to score 2’s, they scored 3’s — that’s tough to overcome.”

“They weren’t missing,” McNeil said. “Our shots weren’t falling tonight, and theirs were — that was it.”

When the Warriors closed within 61-49 on a McNeil trey early in the fourth quarter, Newfield answered with a scorching 16-3 run to put the game away.

The Trojans also got Stillwater completely out of its offensive flow. Big bodies Garrett Porter and Tony Ellison stuffed Mueller inside, keeping him from the ball and leaning on him when he did.

“On defense, we were trying to keep them out of the paint because they’re really strong inside,” Hardison said. “They wanted to bully us inside and we really locked in and clogged the paint for them.”

Saturday's State Tournament Boxscores Boxscores from Saturday's action in the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

“We challenged our guys to try to deny No. 50 (Mueller) and keep No. 1 (McNeil) in front of us,” Nembhard said. “We did that tonight and we got the ‘W.’”

“We wanted to pound the ball inside,” Bruce Lilac said. “We got some really good looks in the first half, they made some adjustments, we still tried to get it in. We missed some bunnies tonight — that happens in big games when you play defense as well as these guys do. They made it really hard for us, but my guys competed.”

No one competed harder than McNeil, Stillwater’s only senior starter and the team’s leader. McNeil and Mueller both made the all-tournament team.

“We’re gonna miss C.J. tremendously — he’s an absolute talent, he’s a great basketball player and an even better person,” Bruce Lilac said. “I wish we could’ve won it for him, but I’m happy we took it as far as we can take it.”

“I’m happy we got here, for sure — the last game I can ever play,” McNeil said. “I’m happy with our team, we just came up short. (Next year) these guys are gonna be great. These guys will be right back here next year, and the year after that. I love these guys.”

