Youth sports businesses unhappy with order to stay closed additional days

After months of shutdown, businesses that cater to youth sports are not happy that their closure was extended by five days.
While the Capital Region could enter Phase 4 as early as July 1, youth sports can’t start until July 6. And some of the most popular sports can’t start even then: no soccer, lacrosse or football activities are allowed.
The loss of the Fourth of July weekend was another blow for Doug Miller, owner of the Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury.
He had organized a 12-team youth softball tournament for that weekend when it seemed clear the region would be open.
Then he got the bad news Sunday.
“The frustrating part for me is we have sat for three months. We are following all the rules,” he said. “It’s rather disheartening at this point.”
It takes time to set up tournaments. He had also sent in his safety plan, which included reducing capacity at the outdoor arena by 50%, staggering start times and fields so that crowds don’t form at entrances and bathrooms, and limiting spectators. All of that follows state guidance on how to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“So we’ve got teams all registered and ready to go. We have our softball tournaments to start that weekend and then our adult soccer and softball leagues to start the following week,” he said. “Then the governor puts out this notice on Sunday.”
The governor said low-risk youth sports could start July 6. But he didn’t clarify whether adult leagues could start, and, in any case, soccer is out.
He might lose the entire soccer season.
“I only have (referee) officials until mid-August, then they’re tied up with school programs, assuming there are school programs,” he said.
The softball tournament could be moved, but only half the teams are available on any particular date. Since he’s already cut the tournament in half, to about 12 teams, cutting it further would make it less viable, both financially and athletically.
He had to cancel five of the season’s 10 tournaments during the shutdown. Canceling another one has rubbed salt in the wound.
The complex has lost “a significant portion” of revenue from those tournaments, plus more losses from running the last five tournaments at half-capacity.
“We were counting on these five,” he said.
He is still not sure what to do about soccer.
“The uncertainty is challenging,” he said.
Sports retailers are also struggling.
At Olympia Sports in Queensbury, it’s very quiet.
“We basically have sold no cleats,” Assistant Manager Dianne Casey said. “All the baseball equipment, soccer equipment, none of it is selling. We have people coming in and out for socks.”
The store's website is keeping them going.
“Fortunately for us, we do have a website set up, so some of our stuff is going all over the country to where people are opening up,” she said. “Even when we were closed we were still fulfilling online orders.”
Apparel and outdoor games are selling.
“Things you can play with your family,” she said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.