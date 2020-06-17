Youth sports businesses unhappy with order to stay closed additional days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After months of shutdown, businesses that cater to youth sports are not happy that their closure was extended by five days.

While the Capital Region could enter Phase 4 as early as July 1, youth sports can’t start until July 6. And some of the most popular sports can’t start even then: no soccer, lacrosse or football activities are allowed.

The loss of the Fourth of July weekend was another blow for Doug Miller, owner of the Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury.

He had organized a 12-team youth softball tournament for that weekend when it seemed clear the region would be open.

Then he got the bad news Sunday.

“The frustrating part for me is we have sat for three months. We are following all the rules,” he said. “It’s rather disheartening at this point.”

It takes time to set up tournaments. He had also sent in his safety plan, which included reducing capacity at the outdoor arena by 50%, staggering start times and fields so that crowds don’t form at entrances and bathrooms, and limiting spectators. All of that follows state guidance on how to slow the spread of coronavirus.